UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Economy Building a better region together, one story at a time

Economy

Five Months From Deadline, Many Companies Still Have All-Male Boards

At least 20 San Diego-based public companies don’t yet have a woman on their boards, though a new state law requires them to have at least one by Jan. 1, 2020. Statewide, only a fraction of California corporations currently have at least one woman on their boards.
Sara Libby
Image via Shutterstock

Cytori Therapeutics declares as part of its mission statement: “We are an agile company that embraces big challenges.”

One big challenge Cytori has not yet overcome is the one presented by SB 826, the state law passed last year requiring publicly held corporations based in California to have at least one woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019.

Cytori Therapeutics has no women on its four-member board. It’s not alone. A Voice of San Diego analysis of San Diego-based corporations identified more than 20 that don’t yet have a woman on their boards.

A report released last week by the California Secretary of State shows that as of July 1, only 184 out of 537 publicly traded California general corporations or registered foreign corporations currently have at least one woman on their boards.

An even bigger list of companies could find itself out of compliance with the law beginning in 2021, when another provision kicks in requiring companies to have at least two women on their boards if the board has at least five members, and at least three women if the board has six or more members. VOSD has identified at least 27 San Diego-based companies that have just one woman on their boards and would be required to add at least one more by 2021.

State Treasurer Fiona Ma recently launched a new registry for women interested in serving on boards, where they can upload their resumes to make it easier for corporations seeking certain skill sets to find them.

Ma said in a statement that the secretary of state’s report “shows we still have a long way to go to bring gender parity to the board room.”

San Diego Has the Highest Rate of All-Male Boards

San Diego has long been at the epicenter of the corporate board diversity problem.

A 2018 report written by University of San Diego business professor Annalisa Barrett found that 44 percent of companies headquartered in San Diego had no women on their boards – the highest percentage of any county in the state.

“San Diego also has the lowest prevalence of women in the boardroom,” the report said. “Fewer than one in eight (12%) of the board seats of San Diego companies are held by women.”

Dan Eaton, a lawyer and a lecturer at San Diego State’s Fowler College of Business, said he’s not surprised that there’s a large number of companies that don’t yet comply with the law, five months before the deadline kicks in.

“These sorts of things do take time,” he said. “The deadline will concentrate the mind in a way that having a whole year to comply will not.”

The disparities in San Diego are fueled in large part by biotech companies.

I reached out to more than a dozen of the San Diego companies with all-male boards of directors. None was willing to speak on the record.

A spokesman for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., declined to make anyone available for an interview, but emailed this statement: “We value diversity at Neurocrine Biosciences and are exploring opportunities to enhance the diversity of our board of directors, including the active engagement with a search firm to fulfill on this important value for our company.”

A spokeswoman for Immunic Inc. initially said the chairman of the board would be available for an interview, then canceled. An official for the company noted that because it intends to move its U.S. headquarters to the East Coast, the law would not apply to it there.

A spokesman for Maxwell Technologies declined an interview request by noting that because the company recently merged with Tesla, it was no longer public and thus, no longer subject to the law.

A handful of San Diego-based companies, however, have recently added a woman to their boards.

MaxLinear, Fate Therapeutics and American Assets Trust have each added a woman to their boards over the last year.

Everyone Likes Diversity, Few Like Mandates

A common argument from opponents of SB 826 is that they agree with its overall goal of boosting diversity on corporate boards, but don’t believe government mandates are an appropriate way to achieve it.

“Gender is an important aspect of diversity, as are the other protected classifications recognized under our laws. … Our companies are not focused on only one particular classification, but rather all classifications. We believe this comprehensive approach is more productive in addressing diversity than a mandated quota that only focuses on one aspect of diversity,” a coalition of the law’s opponents led by the California Chamber of Commerce noted in an analysis of the bill.

Gov. Jerry Brown seemed to simultaneously agree and disagree in his signing message for the bill. He acknowledged that the law might not withstand a legal challenge, but said because corporations enjoy special privileges, it was appropriate to require them to acknowledge half the population.

“There have been numerous objections to this bill, and serious legal concerns have been raised,” Brown wrote. “I don’t minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation. Nevertheless, recent events in Washington, D.C. — and beyond — make it crystal clear that many are not getting the message.”

Despite the distaste many companies have for government requirements, it’s also clear that professing a commitment to diversity – or passing less forceful measures encouraging diversity – isn’t accomplishing the goal. As Vox noted, only 20 percent of companies complied with a nonbinding 2013 state resolution urging companies to include more women on their boards by 2017.

A legal challenge could still materialize.

Moving Forward

SB 826 allows the secretary of state to impose fines of $100,000 on companies that fail to report their information, and that fail to meet the law’s requirements. Companies that commit multiple violations could be hit with a $300,000 fine each time.

But it’s still unclear how aggressively the law will be policed.

Eaton, the SDSU professor, said he doesn’t think it’s likely that every company without a woman on its board will be hit with a fine once the law goes into effect.

“The secretary of state, which has limited resources, will likely select several companies as test cases and issue fines. This is the first year of operation, after all,” he said.

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Tags:

corporate boards SB 826
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Economy

The Legal Maneuvering That Put Strippers at the Center of the Gig Economy Debate

Downtown Is Still Far From the Live-Work Hub Urbanists Envision

The People's Reporter: Tracking Political Donations and San Diego's Workforce

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: Three High-Profile Bills Meet Very Different Fates

Sara Libby
Government

State Lawmakers Approve Data Privacy Audit

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Sacramento Report: Before Vote on Lending Practices, Hueso Had His Own Payday

Sara Libby and Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Sacramento Report: Vaccine Bill Changes Zero in on Problem Doctors

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Trending Stories
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
Teacher Accused of Molesting Elementary Student Was Allowed to Quietly Retire
Audit Reveals Major Lack of Planning on Multimillion-Dollar 'Smart Meter' Project
‘San Diego Grand Central’ Took a Step Forward But Is Far From a Done Deal
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Jackie Robinson YMCA Vacancy Sparks Soul-Searching in Southeastern San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!