Economy I Made it in San Diego: An Architect’s Big Break, and the Struggle to Live Up to it

Economy

I Made it in San Diego: An Architect's Big Break, and the Struggle to Live Up to it

On a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, architect Jennifer Luce talks about an unexpected break early in her career, and how she’s worked to keep the momentum going ever since.
Kinsee Morlan
0
jennifer luce i made it in san diego

Architect Jennifer Luce is known for her artful designs. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Jennifer Luce has made a name as an architect who takes an artful approach to designing buildings.

Her firm, Luce et Studio, designed the Nissan offices in La Jolla, Extraordinary Desserts in Little Italy and dozens of other award-winning projects in San Diego and beyond.

On a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, Voice of San Diego’s podcast about the region’s businesses and the people behind them, Luce talks about how she got an unexpected break early in her career, and how she has worked to keep the momentum going ever since, with varying degrees of success.

At her first job out of architecture school, Luce was tasked with designing prisons. She needed a creative outlet, so she entered a prestigious international design competition.

More than 500 firms across the world applied, including people three times her age, with decades more experience. She wasn’t even a licensed architect yet. But the jury saw something special about her design, and selected it as the winner, effectively putting Luce in charge of a multimillion-dollar project, the Center for Innovative Technology in Virginia.

“Winning a competition early in life is a really pivotal thing to happen to you because you’re jolted forward even if you might not quite be prepared for it,” she said.

The experience gave Luce the confidence she needed to strike out on her own. She always knew she wanted to be her own boss, but she had to rebuild her firm three times before it finally took hold.

Finally, though, her firm is landing the kind of clients she’s always wanted. It’s behind the redesign of the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park and is designing buildings for other arts and cultural organizations.

“Through that perseverance, the work that you’re meant to have comes to you,” Luce said. “And we are at a moment where we’re just doing exactly what we want to be doing.”

Stream it now

Subscribe to I Made it in San Diego on iTunes
Get the RSS feed
Listen to past episodes

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in Economy

I Made it in San Diego: The Theater Company That Went From a Chicken Coop to Center Stage in Carlsbad

'It's a New Generation of Smugglers': Behind the Business of Illegal Border Crossings

I Made it in San Diego: 'The Soap of a Generation' Started With a Soapbox

What to Read Next
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: 'The Cockroaches of the Internet' on Their Online Empire

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: After Battling for Her Life, She Built a Successful Battling Business

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: The Battle Behind a Family's Secret Sauce

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

San Diego's Economy Is Doing Worse Than Everyone Realized

Kelly Cunningham
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?
City Attorney’s Top Aide Claims Privilege as He Pushes for Her
Police Oversight Group Set to Dismiss 22 Death Cases Without Investigation
Opinion
City Attorney Has a Troubling Track Record on Vacation Rentals
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push

Help Support Us

Raise Your Voice. Donate Now.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!