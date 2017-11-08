Economy I Made it in San Diego: ‘The Cockroaches of the Internet’ on Their Online Empire

Economy

I Made it in San Diego: 'The Cockroaches of the Internet' on Their Online Empire

In a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta and Shawn Chatfield talk about how they turned their funny internet videos into Mega64, a successful online business with thousands of fans worldwide.
Kinsee Morlan
0
Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta and Shawn Chatfield are the dudes behind Mega64.

Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta and Shawn Chatfield are the dudes behind Mega64. / Photo courtesy of Mega64

Back in 2001, the internet was a weird and wonderful place.

It was devoid of the much of the online entertainment and noise of today. It was a place where a couple of Santee kids could do silly but entertaining things like bring the video game Tetris to life by running around San Diego dressed as a Tetris block – that people noticed and enjoyed.

In a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, Voice of San Diego’s podcast about the region’s businesses and the people behind them, VOSD contributor Dallas McLaughlin talks to Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta and Shawn Chatfield about how they turned their funny internet videos into Mega64, a successful online business with thousands of fans worldwide.

Botte, Acosta and Chatfield never set out to build a business. As theater geeks who grew up in Santee, they started out making free videos for fun. But the right people saw the videos at the right time, and set the trio on an unexpected trajectory that has lasted for more than 15 years. With over 400,000 YouTube subscribers, over 100 million views and over 70,000 subscribers to the Mega64 podcast, the three continue to ride the wave of internet success.

“We’re even called the cockroaches of the internet,” Chatfield said. “Because we’re never like the biggest thing, but we’re always around and not really going away, and you can’t kill us. We can survive anything.”

Stream it now

Subscribe to I Made it in San Diego on iTunes
Get the RSS feed
Listen to past episodes

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in Economy

'It's a New Generation of Smugglers': Behind the Business of Illegal Border Crossings

I Made it in San Diego: 'The Soap of a Generation' Started With a Soapbox

I Made it in San Diego: If the Shoe Fits, Build a Business Around it

What to Read Next
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: After Battling for Her Life, She Built a Successful Battling Business

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: The Battle Behind a Family's Secret Sauce

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

San Diego's Economy Is Doing Worse Than Everyone Realized

Kelly Cunningham
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: The Theater Company That Went From a Chicken Coop to Center Stage in Carlsbad

Dallas McLaughlin
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
Immigration Arrests Are Up, But Actual Deportations Are Down
How San Diego Screwed Up Bike Sharing
‘A Tax on Poor People’: San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
Fact Check: More than $100M for Mental Health Is Sitting in the Bank
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Immigration Arrests Are Up, But Actual Deportations Are Down
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Immigration Arrests Are Up, But Actual Deportations Are Down

Events

Loading Events
More Events

Help Support Us

Raise Your Voice. Donate Now.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!