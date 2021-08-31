 A New Testing Metric That Controls for School Poverty

Education

Education

A New Testing Metric That Controls for School Poverty

For this year’s guide, we created a metric that puts test scores in a new and revealing light.
Will Huntsberry
Students at Edison Elementary / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Lea esta artículo en español aqui.

Test scores don’t necessarily mean what you think they mean. In fact, they are often more reliable indicators of a school’s poverty level than its academic quality.

And so with that mind, we’ve created a measurement that begins to control for poverty. The measurement was created in partnership with the Center for Research and Evaluation at UC San Diego Extension.

The correlation between a school’s test score and its poverty level is extremely high – so much so that when you plot the two on a chart, test scores go up as poverty goes down at an almost 1:1 ratio.

Here are some important details to keep in mind about our methodology:

  • Our score combines a school’s performance on the state standardized tests for English language arts and math. That means you’re seeing an average, which could be masking certain characteristics. If a school did really, really well in math, but slightly below average in language arts, that school would still appear to be beating the odds.

The raw test scores we also have listed for each school should give you an idea of whether that is the case.

  • The test scores themselves are also different than those we would use in our traditional Parent’s Guide. In 2019-20, schools were exempt from taking standardized tests because of the pandemic. The last available year of data comes from 2018-19.

Rather than simply give you the test data from 2018-19, we averaged test data from the last three available years. We did the same thing with free- and reduced-price lunch data, which is frequently used to measure poverty, just to keep things consistent. Our new metric is based on that data.

  • One other note: Our data compares San Diego County Schools against themselves. In order to predict a school’s test scores based on its poverty level, we compiled all the testing and free- and reduced-price lunch data – a common indicator of a school’s poverty level – for each San Diego County school. If we had compared San Diego schools against the whole state, for instance, it’s possible they would have scored higher or lower.

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

Charters Are Mixed on Learning Options for 2021-22 School Year

Lo que en su momento fuera un nicho, hoy en día, los programas de estudios independientes se están expandiendo

Once Niche, Independent Study Programs Are Now Expanding

What to Read Next
Education

Una Nueva Métrica De Pruebas Que Controla Sobre La Pobreza Escolar

Will Huntsberry
Education

Las Escuelas Privadas Se Están Llenando

Jennifer McEntee
Education

Private Schools Are Filling Up

Jennifer McEntee
Education

Las Escuelas Subvencionadas Son una Opción Educativa Para el Ciclo Escolar 2021-22

Will Fritz

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up