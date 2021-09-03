Voice of San Diego is pleased to publish the 2021 edition of A Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools. The guide was created to provide a tool for families to use when making decisions about a child’s education.

The guide provides an overview of every public school’s performance in easy-to-read charts, and it’s full of stories that explain education jargon, online learning, independent study options as well as charter and private schools.

Voice of San Diego has distributed 50,000 copies of the guide throughout the county. It’s available in English and Spanish. Check your local library to obtain a hard copy.

Copies are available through our community partners. Click here to find a location near you.