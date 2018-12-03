All the Cases in Our Investigation of Sexual Misconduct in Local Schools, Mapped

For more than a year, we’ve been investigating cases of sexual misconduct in public schools across the county.

The instances we’ve documented so far have happened in every corner of the county, in small schools and large ones, in wealthy enclaves and in low-income schools and have included teachers as well as other school employees. The responses to those incidents have been all over the map, too: In some cases, school officials reacted swiftly; in others, problem employees were given the benefit of the doubt or even paid to leave and given glowing recommendations for subsequent jobs.

We’ve compiled the cases we’ve reported on throughout the investigation into this interactive map, so readers can see incidents by school, and read the stories associated with each one. We’ll add new cases and schools to the map as the investigation continues. Click on each entry on the map to see a description of the case, and the accompanying story.

One thing to keep in mind: The map documents cases we’ve written about, not all the cases that exist. We’re still pursuing records from some districts in court. Others have not yet responded to our records request, which was first filed more than a year ago. San Diego Unified, the largest school district in the county, has so far produced records for only a single case.

For the full list of stories from this investigation, click here.