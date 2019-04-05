Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Government State Government

California Aims for Crackdown on For-Profit Colleges

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has rolled back Obama-era regulations that attempted to force for-profit universities to prove they were providing a worthwhile education. Now California is looking to step in with new regulations of its own.
Will Huntsberry

Bridgepoint Education, the parent company of Ashford University / Photo by Sam Hodgson

This post initially appeared in the April 4 Learning Curve. Get The Learning Curve delivered to your inbox.

Salespeople made a thousand cold calls a week. Every time they got a new client, a cowbell rang or plastic hands clapped. It was a “boiler-room atmosphere” straight out of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” said one worker.

Only these weren’t really salespeople, they were admissions counselors at Ashford University in San Diego, according to a lawsuit filed by California’s attorney general in 2017.

One supervisor even kept the key cards of terminated employees on a ring and dangled it in front of admissions counselors to let them know the price of not hitting their sales targets, according to the suit.

Ashford serves a significant portion of veterans and receives millions of dollars in federal student aid money and GI Bill benefits.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has rolled back Obama-era regulations that attempted to force for-profit universities to prove they were providing a worthwhile education. Now California is looking to step in with new regulations of its own.

A flurry of bills working their way through the Legislature would seek to do several things: reintroduce gainful employment rules, like those previously issued under Obama, that would measure student debt against the salaries of graduates; require the attorney general to approve the sale of any non-profit college to a for-profit college; attempt to close loopholes that allow for recruiting quotas; and give students more rights to compensation in the event an institution closes.

Federal law requires for-profits to have at least 10 percent of their student body pay for their education privately. This is supposed to ensure their tuitions are competitively priced and not just set to take advantage of government aid rates. But a loophole allows for-profits to not count GI Bill benefits in the pool of government money or private money, which makes hitting the 10 percent target much easier. Another new bill would close that loophole and raise the threshold to 15 percent in California.

The bills are set to come before the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee on April 9.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

Betsy DeVos
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

The Learning Curve: Bold Education Proposals Don’t Always Lead to Bold Education Policies

Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher

San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave

What to Read Next
Education

Two Lincoln High Critics Talked School Discipline With Ed Secretary Betsy DeVos

Mario Koran
Education

The Learning Curve: School Choice Is Becoming Increasingly Polarized Under Trump

Mario Koran
Education

Good Schools for All: Credit-Recovery Charters In, DeVos Out

Adriana Heldiz
Education

Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Betsy DeVos

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher
Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!