Everything We Know About School Closure Plans in San Diego - Voice of San Diego

Officials for San Diego County’s 43 school districts all made the agonizing decision Friday to close schools across the entire region, knowing that many students may go without food or care and that many will fall behind in their learning.

The logistics surrounding the roughly 500,000 students who attend school Monday through Friday in the county are largely taken for granted; school districts are having to come up with detailed and unprecedented plans that address everything from online learning to health and hunger.

Here’s what we know as of Friday afternoon about San Diego Unified School District’s closure plans: