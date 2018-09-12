Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Good Schools for All: A Back-to-School Crash Course

Meet Voice of San Diego’s new education reporter and listen to a quick roundup of education news to get geared up for the school year.

Adriana Heldiz

Will Huntsberry is an education reporter for Voice of San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Schools are back in session. 

Good Schools for All hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn introduce Voice of San Diego’s new education reporter Will Huntsberry, and the trio unpacks the latest education news you might have missed over summer break.

Huntsberry discusses the misuse of Associated Student Body funds in San Diego Unified schools, new developments in the district’s 2016 graduation rate controversy and offers his take on what makes education reporting in San Diego unique.

The crew also discuss teacher misconduct and the slow-moving state system that allowed two Poway Unified teachers to continue working in education even after being forced out of schools for having romantic relationships with students.

What’s Working

Immediate Access: It’s a new program at San Diego State University that allows students to access course material, such as e-textbooks, for free by the first day of school. If students decide to stay in the class for the rest of the semester, they can buy the material at a reduced price. SDSU officials estimate the new program could save students close to $2 million.

Number of the Week

10 percent: That’s the percentage of educators who rent out their homes on Airbnb. In San Diego alone, educators reportedly made $2.7 million using Airbnb.

Got thoughts, opinions or experiences with this? Call 619-354-1085 and leave your name, neighborhood and story so we can play the voicemail on future episodes.

• Listen to past episode

ASB funds Graduation Rates teacher misconduct
Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

