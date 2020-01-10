 Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Barriers for Homeless Youth
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education

Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Barriers for Homeless Youth

San Ysidro School District has reported as much as one-third of its students are homeless — the highest concentration in the region. The district kicked a homeless student out of school over a paperwork issue, despite a federal law meant to ensure access to education for those students.
Nate John
Willow School / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

In late 2019, the San Ysidro School District kicked out a homeless student over a paperwork problem.

Reporter Lisa Halverstadt got a tip from that student’s older sister and followed the story.

For the final episode of Good Schools for All season two, Halverstadt sat down with host Will Huntsberry to talk about that student, how her family got caught off guard by school bureaucracy and what they had to do to make things right — to get the girl back in the classroom.

At the heart of Halverstadt’s story and this episode is a federal law called the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. It aims to ensure no barriers exist between homeless students and their education.

Huntsberry took the family’s story to the San Diego County Office of Education’s Susie Terry. She advises schools in the county on how to deal with homeless students. He wanted to find out whether this extra paperwork hurdle was an unnecessary barrier from the school district that the law is designed to prevent.

Terry also talked through the numbers for San Diego on homeless students. She says as of 2019, there were 22,000 homeless students in San Diego County.

Listen Now

Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

education good schools for all podcast San Diego Schools San Ysidro School District Schools
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Education

More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing

The Learning Curve: The Clear Impact of Incomprehensible Schools Jargon

California Charter Schools Had a Rough Year – and the Future Is Uncertain

What to Read Next
Education

Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence

Nate John and Will Huntsberry
Education

San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem

Lisa Halverstadt
Education

Good Schools for All: A Charter School Empire Allegedly Scammed California for $80M

Nate John
School Sexual Misconduct

Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom

Nate John and Will Huntsberry

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Trending Stories
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Border Report: When CBP Rocks the Boat
There’s a New Tension Between North County Leaders and SANDAG’s Director
Politics Report: What People Really Care About
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
Border Report: When CBP Rocks the Boat
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!