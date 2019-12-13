 Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education

Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence
Nate John and Will Huntsberry
Officers take part in active shooter training at Bella Mente Montessori Academy in Vista. Photo courtesy of Morgan Ballis

The mindset around school shootings is changing.

They were once so horrific to comprehend that they seemed like freak occurrences – not events that would happen regularly. But now they have become so commonplace, students and parents are forced to constantly live under the specter of potential gun violence.

In this new normal, schools and students must ask difficult questions: Not if a next school shooting will occur — but when and where.

Most schools across the country now do active shooter drills. Some preschools do, too. And kids as young as 1 take part in shelter-in-place drills.

In this episode of Good Schools for All, VOSD’s managing editor, who’s the parent of a 1-year-old, talks about learning about her child’s drill after it happened. Also featured are the voices of an 11-year-old who attends school in La Jolla and a 16-year-old who goes to Otay Ranch High.

San Diego has its own history with gun violence. In 2001, in a span of three weeks, two school shooting incidents happened.

To wrap up the episode, Good Schools for All host Will Huntsberry sat down with VOSD reporter Kayla Jimenez to talk about what state mandates are working for local schools and what the San Diego County Grand Jury found in its review of San Diego schools.

Listen Now

Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

good schools for all Gun Violence School safety School Shootings
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs

San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem

The Learning Curve: What the New International Test Data Really Tells Us

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: School Safety From the Students' Perspective

Adriana Heldiz
Education

Good Schools for All: A Charter School Empire Allegedly Scammed California for $80M

Nate John
School Sexual Misconduct

Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom

Nate John and Will Huntsberry
Education

Good Schools for All: Universal Pre-K Is Still Far From a Reality

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Mayor Rolls Out Long-Awaited Height Limit Elimination (Sorta) Plan
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Politics Report: Hello, New Mayor's Race
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
Opinion
La Bodega's Exit Marks a Make-or-Break Moment for Barrio Logan
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!