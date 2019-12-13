Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
The mindset around school shootings is changing.
They were once so horrific to comprehend that they seemed like freak occurrences – not events that would happen regularly. But now they have become so commonplace, students and parents are forced to constantly live under the specter of potential gun violence.
In this new normal, schools and students must ask difficult questions: Not if a next school shooting will occur — but when and where.
Most schools across the country now do active shooter drills. Some preschools do, too. And kids as young as 1 take part in shelter-in-place drills.
In this episode of Good Schools for All, VOSD’s managing editor, who’s the parent of a 1-year-old, talks about learning about her child’s drill after it happened. Also featured are the voices of an 11-year-old who attends school in La Jolla and a 16-year-old who goes to Otay Ranch High.
San Diego has its own history with gun violence. In 2001, in a span of three weeks, two school shooting incidents happened.
To wrap up the episode, Good Schools for All host Will Huntsberry sat down with VOSD reporter Kayla Jimenez to talk about what state mandates are working for local schools and what the San Diego County Grand Jury found in its review of San Diego schools.
