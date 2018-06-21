Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education

Good Schools for All: The After-School Care Gap

Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk with Brad Lupien, CEO of an after-school program provider, and the San Diego County Office of Education’s Daymon Beach about the importance of after-school programs and the issues affecting access to them.
Adriana Heldiz

(From left) Brad Lupien is CEO of after-school program provider arc, and Daymon Beach is senior manager of expanded learning programs at the San Diego County Office of Education. / Photos by Adriana Heldiz

After-school programs are crucial for many families. From the time school gets out around 2 or 3 p.m. to the time most parents get off work at 5 or 6 p.m., after-school program providers offer kids expanded academics and enrichment activities like arts or physical education.

But while the need is clear, many state and federally funded after-school programs are struggling to survive. Almost all of the quality after-hours programs in the county are have long waitlists, and not every family can access them.

On the latest Good Schools for All podcast, Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk with Brad Lupien, CEO of after-school program provider arc, and the San Diego County Office of Education’s Daymon Beach about the importance of such programs and the issues impacting them.

Also on the podcast: an update on local school board election results and a quick look back at Cindy Marten’s five years as San Diego Unified’s superintendent.

What’s Working

Proposition 49: Prop. 49 is a California law passed in 2002 that set aside funding for after-school programs. While many of the programs need more funding, the state was still rated No. 1 in the country for its after-school offerings by the Afterschool Alliance.

Number of the Week

8.8 percent: That’s the state’s increase, from $7.50 to $8.16, in the daily reimbursement rate for each student in after-school programs. If the number kept up with inflation, it should be $9.32.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to Good Schools for All on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episode

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

after school program
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Education

We're Going to Court to Stop San Diego Unified's Email-Destruction Policy

Good Schools for All: Serving San Diego’s Most Vulnerable Youth

Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public

What to Read Next
Education

Good Schools for All: Low-Income Families Embrace School Choice

Rachel Evans
City Heights

How Reality Changers Won Big by Betting on Longshots

Mario Koran
Education

Preuss, One of San Diego's Premier Charter Schools, Has a New Test: Unionized Teachers

Scott Lewis
Education

Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Trending Stories
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
Under ‘Iron Lady of Water,’ San Diego Secured Its Own Supply – at a Price
Detainees and Courts Are Dealing With Intense Strain Under New Border Policy, Court Docs Show
Morning Report: The General Who Leads San Diego's Water Wars
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Officials Scrambled to Seal Twin Tunnels Deal Out of Fear Newsom Could Kill it
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe