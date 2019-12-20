 Grossmont Union Still Expels Black Students Far More Often Than Other Local Schools - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Education

Grossmont Union Still Expels Black Students Far More Often Than Other Local Schools

For the 2018-19 school year, the district expelled black students at nine times the average expulsion rate for black students countywide. “Ultimately the district just doesn’t care for black students, that’s just the reality,” said one researcher.
Jack Molmud
Grossmont High / Photo by Ashly McGlone

Grossmont Union High School District is still expelling black students at significantly higher rates than other school districts, new data shows.

Grossmont officials have pledged to reduce the district’s overall expulsion rate by 2020, but have so far not acknowledged problems in their expulsion rate for black students.

Data released by the California Department of Education show that while the county’s expulsion rates are continuing to drop — likely because of an increased focus on restorative justice practices — Grossmont is nowhere near meeting its goal.

For the 2018-19 school year, the district expelled black students at nine times the average expulsion rate for black students countywide. During the three previous school years, Grossmont’s expulsion rate for black students was at least six times the county average.

Grossmont’s expulsion rate for black students actually went down slightly in the 2018-19 school year to 1.46 percent. But it was still far above the county average of .16 percent.

Francine Maxwell, the vice president of the San Diego NAACP branch, called the numbers “historic” and said Grossmont’s staff has long lacked diversity and cultural sensitivity.

“There has not been a single year in which we have not seen complaints from that school district,” Maxwell said. “Only after you seek help and you know that you’re doing something wrong is when you want to change your behavior. That is the issue with (Grossmont). They don’t think that they’re doing anything wrong nor do they want to change their behavior because they don’t admit to anything.”

Grossmont officials declined to comment.

Many school districts across the country expel black students at a higher rate than white students – which experts say contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline. What makes Grossmont’s situation unique is that its expulsion rate for black students is much higher than the expulsion rate for other black students in surrounding school districts.

White students at Grossmont were expelled at a rate of .37 percent – four times less often than black students.

Grossmont officials have previously argued that its expulsion rate should not be compared against the county average, since it is a high school-only school district.

But when comparing Grossmont against the five other high school districts in the county, it actually does worse. (No black students attend Julian Union High School District, according to state data.) The other high school districts expelled no black students, whatsoever.

Only Sweetwater Union High School District has a comparable percentage of black students to Grossmont. But Sweetwater also expelled no black students.

On the whole, Grossmont uses expulsion as a tool far more than other districts. Grossmont makes up only 4 percent of the county’s school population yet accounts for 28 percent of all expulsions.

Maxwell said Grossmont has been neglecting its expulsion problem for years.

“We’re not new to this and neither is Grossmont and they have yet to talk about implicit bias training, trauma informed care,” she said.

Mohamed Abdi, a researcher and graduate student at the San Diego State University Office of Diversity, said he was not surprised at the data, since Grossmont has historically expelled more black students than other districts.

“This [new] data shows us that the district doesn’t care.” Abdi said. “They know about us and report this data, and they chose not to do anything about it.”

Three years ago, the district acknowledged its high expulsion rate in a legally required Local Control Accountability Plan, and set a goal of reducing it  to below 0.2 percent by the year 2020.

Grossmont’s overall expulsion rate for 2018-19 was .5 percent. It will need to cut its numbers by more than half to meet its goal in 2020.

Abdi said that implicit bias training on a consistent level combined with a diversified staff would be a good step in improving Grossmont’s numbers, but that can’t happen until the administration really steps up to solve the problem.

“Ultimately the district just doesn’t care for black students, that’s just the reality,” Abdi said. “No achievement is made when students are being suspended or expelled.”

Both Maxwell and Abdi said their respective organizations are ready to work with the district and lend their resources to establish regularly scheduled implicit bias and microaggression workshops.

“They need to take ownership of their numbers. No more sugar-coating and no more denial,” Maxwell said. “We can only help those who want to help themselves, and they have yet to be honest that they want help.”

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jack Molmud

Jack Molmud is an intern at Voice of San Diego.

More in Education

The Learning Curve: What the New International Test Data Really Tells Us

How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget

The Learning Curve: Newsom’s Universal Pre-K Dreams Are Still Far Off

What to Read Next
Education

The Learning Curve: The FAFSA Is Way More Important Than You Think

Will Huntsberry
Education

Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence

Nate John and Will Huntsberry
Education

San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs

Ashly McGlone
Education

San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
The Truth About the NIMBY vs. YIMBY Mayor's Race
Political Smear Case Just Took Another Bizarre, Expensive Turn
Morning Report: Police Stop Data Shows Disparate Treatment of LGBT People
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!