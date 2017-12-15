Education Help us raise $150K before year end!

Help us raise $150K by year end

Donate today and your gift will be matched.

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Education

More Parents Warn Kids Are Being Injured in Understaffed Special Ed Classrooms

Parents of special education students in San Diego Unified continue to warn the district that their children are unsafe in severely understaffed classrooms. The latest stories to emerge: A mother of a student with special needs at Perry Elementary said kids in her child’s classroom have been injured, one wandered out of the school and another put his head through a window.
Maya Srikrishnan
0

A meeting of the San Diego Unified school board / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Parents of special education students in San Diego Unified continue to warn the district that their children are unsafe in severely understaffed classrooms.

The latest stories to emerge: A mother of a student with special needs at Perry Elementary in southeastern San Diego said kids in her child’s classroom have been injured, one wandered out of the school and another put his head through a window.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this classroom,” said the mother, Shanika Jones, who now goes into the room to help every day.

Jones and two other mothers – all with kids in the same classroom – stood in front of San Diego Unified community special education committee meeting last Thursday to plead with district staff for more support.

The stories from Perry are familiar: Last month, various parents of students in special education classes told the same district committee that without the close supervision of aides and other special education staff, children have wandered out of classrooms and eaten things like rocks and paper clips.

Before Thanksgiving, San Diego Unified had  100 special education aide vacancies. The district also has roughly 11 full-time teacher vacancies, nearly all for classes for students with the most severe disabilities. Another 37 positions for special education-credentialed teachers are currently filled by interns, though for some of the interns it isn’t their first year teaching at the district.

Those numbers remain unchanged.

Aide positions are accounted for by the number of hours a student needs in his or her education plan. Some schools have students who require aide hours, but don’t have access to them.

M.J. Lewis, the mother of a student with special needs at Tierrasanta Elementary, shed tears as she thanked the staff at her school. Her daughter has come so far in her few years at the school, “but we don’t do so well when there’s not an aide in the class,” she said.

Lewis said her school was short 94 hours a week in aides across all students.

The district said it had a hiring event for aides on Dec. 7 and 8, which yielded between 40 and 60 candidates. It expects to have another hiring event in January.

A spokeswoman for the district said in an email that the number of vacancies hasn’t changed over the last month because of holidays and furlough days.

Deanne Ragsdale, the executive director of special education at San Diego Unified, previously told Voice of San Diego that the large numbers of vacancies in special education is the result of a shortage of credentialed teachers, and high turnover among special education aides in general.

Staffing for special education and the success of students with disabilities is, indeed, a problem statewide.

EdSource reported last week that two-thirds of the 228 districts across the state will receive additional assistance after students with disabilities performed very poorly in the state’s new accountability system.

The state has been slowly trying to address the issue.

In 2016, California began giving millions in grant money to help classified employees, like special education aides, get their teaching credentials.

Last week, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing changed the way special education teachers will be trained.

Ragsdale told Voice of San Diego that the large number of vacancies are not related to budget cuts made by the district last year. Others aren’t so sure.

Moira Allbritton, chair of the special education committee, said it is true that there has always been a shortage of special education teachers, but that it’s entirely possible the district’s budget issues have compounded the problem.

“I don’t remember a time where there was an expanse of credentialed special education teachers to hire from, but yet we gave pink slips last year,” Allbritton said. “I really do believe, when we have a year like we did with the budget, those things amplify the issues with students.”

Allbritton said she’s seen improvement in high-level special education staff. The transition to consolidate classrooms with the most severely disabled students, she said, was a good move in long run. The special education staff has been more transparent this year than in the past, she said.

“But the staffing vacancies are disconcerting,” she said.

Allbritton said that students with disabilities often struggle with transitions more than other students.

For students who may be nonverbal, for example, it’s much more difficult to build a relationship with a new person in a new year because they can’t communicate their needs and feelings in the same way as other kids.

In addition, students with disabilities often come in contact with more adults. They often have a teacher, an aide, a bus driver, an occupational therapist, a speech therapist, etc. When staffing churn happens, Allbritton said, it doesn’t just mean getting used to one new person, it’s getting used to a whole new team of people, which can be a lot.

Not having an aide can also mean that a child who could have gone into a general education classroom part time may not get to go. That sets them back, and in some cases violates what a parent, a child’s teacher and other district staff agreed the child needed in his or her Individualized Education Program, the document that lays out the needs and goals of each child with a disability.

“When a kid can’t go to gen ed because they don’t’ have an [aide] to take them, that’s a huge denial of a [Free Appropriate Public Education],” Allbritton said. “That’s the part that seems surreal. One hundred vacancies means a number of children whose [Individualized Education Programs] cannot physically be implemented.”

Yvette Hernandez, one of the Perry Elementary parents at the district’s most recent special education committee meeting, said that families like hers can’t keep waiting for more staffers to materialize. They need help.

“To our kids, every second, every minute counts,” she said.

Get News Delivered Daily

Weekly education report from VOSD (Thursdays)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about K-12 education with a focus on equity. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Education

More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher

The Learning Curve: Imagining a World With No School Choice

Want Schools to Start Later? Add More School Buses

What to Read Next
Education

The Learning Curve: Eight of the State's Most Segregated Schools Are in San Diego

Mario Koran
0 Comments
Education

Despite School Bus Cutbacks, Transit Passes for Students Are a Nonstarter

Mario Koran
0 Comments
Education

Parents Say They Fear for Students' Safety Amid Special Ed Staffing Shortage

Maya Srikrishnan
0 Comments
Education

San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency

Mario Koran
0 Comments

Sign up

Weekly education report from VOSD (Thursdays)

Trending Stories
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Alvarez Flips, Torpedoes Council Decision on Vacation Rentals
County Officials Set to Consider Allowing Nearly 6,000 New Homes in High Wildfire Risk Areas
Fresh Off Lost Chairmanship and Vacation Rental Debacle, Sherman Unloads
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
A Judge's Remarkable, Scathing Takedown of Mark Arabo and the Neighborhood Market Association
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

Donate today and your gift will be matched.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!