Private Schools Are Filling Up

Lea esta artículo en español aqui.
Some private schools adapted rapidly to COVID-19-related restrictions and rules, and saw an uptick in demand in the 2020-2021 school year. Catholic schools at all grade levels in San Diego saw a net increase in enrollment of at least 5 percent for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.
The Diocese of San Diego and Imperial counties says there are 43 Catholic elementary schools, six Catholic high schools and three Catholic universities in the region, accounting for 15,000 students.
Voice of San Diego surveyed all local private schools about their capacity to handle more students and what percentage of their students either got a discount on tuition or free tuition. We also asked whether they would provide an online alternative for students. Here is a list of the responses we received.
Some other tidbits about private schools in San Diego:
|Name of School
|Percent of students who get a tuition discount
|Percent of students who pay no tuition
|Can the school accommodate more students?
|Is there an online option available?
|Academy of Our Lady of Peace
|40%
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Banyan Tree Educational Services
|0%
|0%
|No
|Yes
|The Bishops School
|20%
|0%
|No
|No
|Brookshire International Academy
|0%
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Cal Coast Academy
|6%
|6%
|Yes
|Yes
|Cathedral Catholic High School
|35%
|0%
|No
|No
|Child’s Primary School
|20%
|5%
|Yes
|No
|La Jolla Country Day School
|19%
|0%
|No
|No
|Le Lycée Français De San Diego
|0%
|1%
|Yes
|No
|Nativity Prep Academy
|100%
|100%
|No
|No
|Renaissance Village Academy
|33%
|0%
|Yes
|No
|Rock Academy
|40%
|1%
|No
|Yes
|San Diego Liberal Arts Academy
|0%
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Soille San Diego Hebrew Day School
|N/A
|0%
|Yes
|No
|St. Augustine High School
|51-55%
|0%
|No
|No
|St. Charles Catholic School
|15%
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|St. Columba Catholic School
|35%
|5%
|Yes
|Yes
|St. Katharine Drexel Academy
|30%
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|St. Patrick’s School
|35%
|0%
|Yes
|No
|St. Rita’s School
|60%
|12%
|Yes
|No
|St. Therese Academy
|5%
|0%
|No
|No
|Stein Education Center
|0%
|100%
|Yes
|No
|Waldorf School of San Diego
|30%
|<2%
|Yes
|Yes