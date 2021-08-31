Private Schools Are Filling Up

Lea esta artículo en español aqui.

Some private schools adapted rapidly to COVID-19-related restrictions and rules, and saw an uptick in demand in the 2020-2021 school year. Catholic schools at all grade levels in San Diego saw a net increase in enrollment of at least 5 percent for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

The Diocese of San Diego and Imperial counties says there are 43 Catholic elementary schools, six Catholic high schools and three Catholic universities in the region, accounting for 15,000 students.

Voice of San Diego surveyed all local private schools about their capacity to handle more students and what percentage of their students either got a discount on tuition or free tuition. We also asked whether they would provide an online alternative for students. Here is a list of the responses we received.

Some other tidbits about private schools in San Diego:

Academy of Our Lady of Peace is an all-girls school in North Park considered to be San Diego’s oldest high school (138 years).

The Islamic School of San Diego is now Bright Horizon Academy. It teaches about 250 students in pre K-12; hijabs are mandatory for girls in grades six and up.

Cal Coast Academy has a new Carmel Valley campus that can accommodate more students this coming academic year. The small college prep private school puts an emphasis on individualized curriculums.