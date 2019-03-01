San Diego Explained: How Sweetwater's Financial Crisis Unfolded

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sweetwater Union High School District is in the midst of a financial crisis that will force officials to cut millions in school funding, after approving raises and increasing staff.

Officials have insisted no one knew anything was wrong with the budget until $30 million in overspending came suddenly to light in September. But Voice of San Diego found that employees tried to raise the alarm on the issue before that.

In the latest San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down how the district ended up in such a mess.