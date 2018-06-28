San Diego Explained: The Hurdles Facing Students Who Report Teacher Misconduct

Cases of sexual misconduct by teachers and other public school employees are documented all over San Diego County, from Vista and Carlsbad in the north to Chula Vista in the south.

Some school districts’ handling of the cases has left students in harm’s way.

A Voice of San Diego investigation found teachers who were quietly reprimanded for years as complaints piled up, settlements that forbid victims from speaking out and other factors that have helped public school employees accused of sexual harassment and misconduct evade accountability, even when administrators or investigators decide that student complaints are credible.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ashly McGlone and NBC 7’s Monica Dean detail the practices that can keep predatory teachers on the job.