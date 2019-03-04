Building a better region together, one story at a time

This Guide Can Help You Evaluate Local Schools

This year’s guide to public schools is now out. It includes explanations of how various districts’ school choice programs work, what to look for when evaluating a school and how some schools have changed their stories over the years.
Voice of San Diego

This year’s edition of A Parent’s Guide to Public Schools is out. It’s the second year Voice of San Diego has published the guide, in collaboration with UC San Diego Extension’s Center for Research on the Regional Economy and the Center for Local Income Mobility at the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

The guide includes explanations of how local districts work, plus information on how you can evaluate different schools. It also contains all the data the state and others make available on how students at every school in San Diego County performed on tests and how those numbers have changed over time — which indicates whether a school is improving. This year, we have also included school absenteeism rates, SAT test scores, graduation rates and how each school performs on a special equity rating.

San Diego public schools map

Click to view our interactive map and filter for special distinctions, charter schools, dual-language opportunities and more.

Finally, we added a comprehensive guide to understanding the maze of various parent organizations. And we updated our online map with all this information about local schools. We distributed 50,000 copies of the guide, and they’re available at many local libraries. The guide is also available in Spanish.

We improved a lot of the guide after tremendous feedback last year, so please let us know what we can do better with the new edition. (You can email us at info@voiceofsandiego.org.)

Community meetings to answer your questions about the guide and education

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m.: Logan Heights Library, 567 S 28th St., San Diego, CA 92113

Thursday, March 7, 6-8 p.m.: Mission Hills Library, 215 W Washington St., San Diego, CA 92103

Saturday, March 16, 2-4 p.m.: Serra Mesa Library, 9005 Aero Dr., San Diego, CA 92123

