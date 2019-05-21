Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Spring Campaign

Help us raise $150K by May 31

--%

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Education

San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser Still Isn’t Teaching

Late last month, San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser made his first public appearance since four men accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Andrew Keatts

San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser attended his first San Diego Unified school board meeting since four men accused him of harassment and assault. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post initially appeared in the May 18 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

Late last month, San Diego Unified School District Trustee Kevin Beiser made his first public appearance since four men accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Besier returned to the school board on April 23 as if nothing happened.  He didn’t acknowledge the scandal and still hasn’t commented beyond a short statement he made declaring his innocence on March 19.

But Beiser has still not returned to his other job, as a middle school math teacher in the Sweetwater Union High School District.

Manny Rubio, a spokesman for Sweetwater, said Beiser has still not returned to the classroom, and the district still does not have an expected return date for him.

The status of Beiser’s campaign for the City Council’s District 7 seat, meanwhile, is unclear. Beiser’s roommate attended a planning group meeting on behalf of his campaign a month ago, but said he wasn’t authorized to provide any statement beyond Beiser’s original one.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

Kevin Beiser
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Education

Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students

California’s School Accountability Laws Have Quietly Become Defunct

The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Addresses Problems at Porter Elementary, Kind Of

What to Read Next
Education

Kevin Beiser Returns to the School Board

Andrew Keatts
News

San Diego Explained: Revisiting the Recall Process

Adriana Heldiz
Government

As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down

Andrew Keatts
Education

Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps

Andrew Keatts

Support Our Spring Campaign

Help us raise $150K by May 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
SANDAG’s New Chief Welcomes Heat, Calls Consensus of the Past a Lie
Opinion
San Diego County Is Disregarding Fire Risk to an Astonishing Degree
Politics Report: Sharp Words at SANDAG Meeting
Gómez Tones Down Changes to Inclusionary Housing Policy
A Little-Known Company Is Quietly Making Massive Water Deals
Escondido Changed the Name of Special Ed Teachers to Skirt Caseload Rules, State Says
The City Sends About 15 Percent of the Recycling it Collects to the Dump
What We Learned This Week
School Officials Who Failed to Act on Report of Sexual Abuse Say it Went to Spam Folder
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!