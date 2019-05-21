San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser Still Isn’t Teaching

This post initially appeared in the May 18 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

Late last month, San Diego Unified School District Trustee Kevin Beiser made his first public appearance since four men accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Besier returned to the school board on April 23 as if nothing happened. He didn’t acknowledge the scandal and still hasn’t commented beyond a short statement he made declaring his innocence on March 19.

But Beiser has still not returned to his other job, as a middle school math teacher in the Sweetwater Union High School District.

Manny Rubio, a spokesman for Sweetwater, said Beiser has still not returned to the classroom, and the district still does not have an expected return date for him.

The status of Beiser’s campaign for the City Council’s District 7 seat, meanwhile, is unclear. Beiser’s roommate attended a planning group meeting on behalf of his campaign a month ago, but said he wasn’t authorized to provide any statement beyond Beiser’s original one.