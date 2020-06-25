 Sweetwater Superintendent on Leave in Wake of Investigation

Education

Education

Sweetwater Superintendent on Leave in Wake of Investigation

In the wake of a damning investigation that suggested potential criminal fraud, Sweetwater Union High School District Superintendent Karen Janney was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.
Will Huntsberry
Karen Janney
Sweetwater Union High School Superintendent Karen Janney / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the June 25 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

In the wake of a damning investigation that suggested potential criminal fraud, Sweetwater Union High School District Superintendent Karen Janney was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

A long-awaited audit from a fiscal watchdog agency came out two days earlier and accused Janney and three other school district workers of deliberately covering up budget problems within the district. Sweetwater’s board met in a closed session Wednesday and made the decision to put her on leave.

Board president Frank Tarantino was the only board member who voted against putting Janney on leave. He stepped down as board president, but did not resign from the board.

The district’s fiscal woes started back in September 2018, when it suddenly became apparent the district had overspent by $30 million. Later reporting by Voice of San Diego showed that the source of the overspending had been across-the-board raises that some within the district knew were unaffordable. Two individuals named in the recent audit were shown to have helped cover up the overspending, Voice of San Diego revealed.

On Wednesday, Sweetwater’s board also voted to lay off 209 workers, including teachers, counselors and librarians.

The district has been forced to cut tens of millions from its budget since the massive overspending was first revealed. The district has already lost hundreds of teachers who took an early retirement last year that was designed to help save money.

In order to stay afloat the district will need to make even bigger cuts in the following years. Earlier in the week, board members voted to make up to $43 million in cuts next, $84 million the year after that and $139 million the year after that.

One public commenter noted that none of the people being laid off was responsible for covering up the district’s finances or potential criminal fraud.

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Tags:

Karen Janney Sweetwater Union High School District
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

School Reopening Hearing Provides Little Clarity

The Learning Curve: The Forgotten Stories of San Diego’s First Black Teachers

Even the Most Firm School Reopening Plans Are Up in the Air

What to Read Next
Education

Audit Finds Sweetwater Officials Deliberately Manipulated Finances

Will Huntsberry
Education

Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers

Will Huntsberry
Education

Sweetwater Classroom Shakeups Affecting Students This Year and Next

Will Huntsberry
Opinion

Wanted: A Leader Willing to Buck 'the Sweetwater Way'

Nick Marinovich

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Trending Stories
COVID-19 Lawsuit Against La Jolla Facility Could Signal More Fights to Come
Audit Finds Sweetwater Officials Deliberately Manipulated Finances
Politics Report: Dems Shun Police Unions
A $2.50 Fare Evasion Ticket Can Upend Low-Income Residents’ Lives
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Understand Curfews Before It's Too Late
An Enrollment Crisis Is Coming for School Districts
Region’s First Back-to-School Plan Makes Physical School Optional
Here Are the 13 Triggers That Would Move San Diego Back Into Lockdown
COVID-19 Lawsuit Against La Jolla Facility Could Signal More Fights to Come
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!