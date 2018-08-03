Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education School Finances

The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified's Looming Shortfall

San Diego Unified expects to have to cut $41 million for the 2019-2020 school year. Some of the growing costs, like health care, are largely outside the district’s control. But one major cost was very much within the district’s control: extra employee raises.
Ashly McGlone

A Perkins Elementary School student practices his speaking skills with his teacher in the classroom. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Grappling with multimillion-dollar budget cuts has become the norm for San Diego Unified School in recent years, and the next two years will be no different.

The district expects to have to cut $41 million for the 2019-2020 school year.

But chief business officer Greg Ottinger told the board of trustees in June that because the amount the district must cut is the same average amount the district’s operating costs are rising annually, that’s evidence the district is being a good steward of public money.

“With these numbers being consistent, that would signal the fiscal responsibility and not overspending. It’s simply us keeping pace with the increased costs that we are facing,” Ottinger told the board June 19.

Ottinger singled out five areas of growing costs that are largely outside the district’s control: “These are pensions, utilities, special education, health and welfare, and then again, step and column raises for our employees,” that are guaranteed by contracts, he said.

Some of those expenses are also putting financial pressure on other California school districts, despite increased state revenue in recent years.

What Ottinger left out of the discussion was a major cost very much within the district’s control – one officials were warned would darken its financial outlook: extra employee raises.

Here’s what we know about the factors contributing to the district’s deficit.

Built-In Raises: From 2019 to 2021, district spending on step and column raises – raises built into contracts that guarantee increases when an employee hits a certain longevity or education benchmark – is expected to increase by an average of $12.8 million annually, according to the district’s adopted 2018-19 budget.

Health and Welfare: San Diego Unified covers 100 percent of employees’ health and welfare benefits. From 2019 to 2021, district spending on those benefits is expected to increase by an average of $8.4 million annually, according to the district’s budget.

Pensions (STRS and PERS): Numbers provided by the district in January show total district spending on pensions will rise an average of nearly $16 million a year from fiscal year 2016 to 2020, reaching nearly $153.6 million.

Utilities: District officials project utility costs will increase by $100,000 annually from fiscal year 2019 to 2021, rising gradually from $26.1 million to $26.3 million.

Special Education: Special education costs are expected to grow an average of $13.6 million annually from fiscal year 2019 to 2021, rising from $213.1 million to $240.3 million, district estimates provided to VOSD show. But Ottinger told the board those increases are mainly attributable to rising employee costs for pay and benefits, not program costs.

Add up all five line items and you get an average of $50.8 million in new costs each year, with pensions as the highest contributor at $16 million per year. But because employee compensation increases are already accounted for in the other line items, the special education expense should be subtracted to avoid double-counting.

That brings us to $37.2 million in new district costs each year on average.

School board members were told they had to close a $34 million budget shortfall in January for the 2018-19 school year. Instead, to limit layoffs to a few dozen, the district leaned on one-time funds to cut just $8.5 million.

Shortly thereafter, school officials negotiating with the district’s labor unions eyed more raises.

The prospect attracted concerns from the San Diego County Office of Education, which noted any increase in ongoing expenses – like salaries – would require cuts somewhere else in the budget. The warning wasn’t heeded.

In April and May, the school board approved across-the-board raises totaling 2 percent for all employees, plus another 1 percent payout.

The cost of those raises will average nearly $21 million annually from fiscal year 2019 to 2021, according to the district’s 2019 budget. That’s more than pensions, or any other cost Ottinger flagged.

Ottinger did not respond to multiple inquiries about the omission, but district spokeswoman Maureen Magee responded in an email.

“There are costs associated with recruiting and retaining qualified staff in the district,” Magee wrote. “The goal is to be transparent with the SDUSD community with updated information as it is available from local, state and federal agencies.”

Here’s how all the rising expenses compare, with the caveat that the special education total is largely accounted for in the other categories.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

San Diego Unified School Budget
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ashly McGlone

Ashly McGlone is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

More in Education

Six Schools Flagged for Dangerous Lead Were Promised New Plumbing; New Bond Promises it Again

Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years

San Diego Explained: The Hurdles Facing Students Who Report Teacher Misconduct

What to Read Next
Education

What the District's New Bond Pitch Means for Its Bottom Line (and Yours)

Ashly McGlone
Education

Good Schools for All: Districts Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Increased State Funding

Adriana Heldiz
Education

San Diego Unified Will Face Millions More in Budget Cuts Next Year

Ashly McGlone
Education

San Diego Unified Says it Needs a Multibillion-Dollar Bond to Offset State Cuts – From a Decade Ago

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Audit Reveals Tough Decisions Coming at SANDAG
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case
Morning Report: The Airport and the Port Are Feuding
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe