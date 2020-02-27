 The Learning Curve: Bond Measures Offer New Approach to Teacher Housing - Voice of San Diego

Education

Education

The Learning Curve: Bond Measures Offer New Approach to Teacher Housing

At least four districts across the state, including Chula Vista Elementary School District, will ask voters during Tuesday’s primary election to approve bond measures that include housing for teachers.
Will Huntsberry
Photo courtesy of Studio E Architects

As they say in the business: When the money ain’t right, good financiers will find a way. Just kidding, I obviously have no idea what they say in the money business. But for the purposes of this story, my made-up axiom has the scent of universal truth.

Dale Scott is the kind of guy who wears a more expensive watch than you and runs a financial firm that advises school districts throughout California. Back in 2017 he was working with a small district in Daly City, just south of San Francisco, to help the district finance housing for its teachers.

The teachers of Jefferson Union High School District, sandwiched between Silicon Valley and San Francisco, were having a terrible time finding housing they could afford. Jefferson Union officials wanted to help out and create some housing, so they wouldn’t keep losing teachers to more affordable districts. But the numbers just weren’t working.

“We were trying to get the numbers in conventional financing, using lease financing or a conventional loan,” said Scott. “But we couldn’t get the numbers to work without it costing a fair amount out of pocket.”

Scott tried to get the numbers right for months. He knew the problem of housing was not just a school district problem, but also a problem for the entire community. And he wondered if there was a way for the community to pitch in and help create more stable housing for its teacher corps.

As he wrestled with these ideas, a new solution emerged: use an age-old financing tool – school facility bonds – to put a dent in California’s housing crisis. School facility bonds are measures decided by voters. They increase residents’ property taxes in order to provide school districts more money to build or renovate schools. But in this case, Scott wanted to use the money to build houses for teachers – in a way that wouldn’t dip into the district’s already-pinched budget.

Jefferson Union put the question to voters in June 2018. Would they authorize the district to sell $33 million in bonds, funded by a property tax increase, to build 80 units of affordable housing for teachers? The community said “yes” to the new tax. (School bonds need 55 percent support to pass, and Jefferson Union’s skated in with 55.8 percent.)

Jefferson Union broke ground on the project earlier this month.

Now, other districts are catching on. At least four districts across the state, including Chula Vista Elementary School District, will ask voters during Tuesday’s primary election to approve bond measures that include housing for teachers. Chula Vista’s bond proposal is for $300 million – $65 million would go to fund teacher housing, as KPBS reported.

Scott is working with most, if not all, of the districts trying to pass these new bonds. He says another five to 10 school districts, including some in Riverside and Los Angeles counties, are considering putting similar bonds on the November ballot.

As if any claim to helping alleviate the housing crisis isn’t a big enough win, there is actually another incentive to these bonds. By becoming landlords, school districts also get access to extra cash. The bond money to pay for housing does not come out of the district’s general fund. But any profit the district turns by renting to teachers can go back into the general fund.

That means these bonds can ultimately generate funds to hire more teachers or nurses, buy new computers or defray the cost to taxpayers. School districts can use that cash pretty much any way they choose. And since most districts are having their budgets squeezed like Hans Solo in that trash compactor, it’s not a small incentive.

“I think it will be something that continues to grow and there will be numerous other ways the transactions are put together,” said Scott. “I don’t think the need for rental housing that can be afforded by teachers – I don’t see that going away for many years.”

What We’re Writing

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers

What You Need to Know About the Only State Measure on Your Ballot

The Learning Curve: Fraud Allegations and Fractured Trust in Southeastern San Diego

What to Read Next
Education

Students Sue San Diego Unified, Teacher Over Groping Complaints

Ashly McGlone and Kayla Jimenez
Politics

Poway School Leaders’ Bond Messaging Creeps Toward the Legal Line

Ashly McGlone
Opinion

Proposals Like Measure A Hit Minorities Harder

Melinda Vásquez and Bernadette Butkiewicz
Opinion

Reining in Sprawl Is Critical for San Diego's Climate Goals

Georgette Gómez

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Trending Stories
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
What You Need to Know About Two Contentious 2020 Housing Measures
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!