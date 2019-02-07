Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education

The Learning Curve: In Search of a Middle Ground on Struggling Schools

The state’s list of under-performing schools should be an urgent reminder to our elected officials – both local school board leaders and the state politicians who decide how much money they get – that they are failing to give every child a shot at a quality education.
Will Huntsberry
King-Chavez High School

King-Chavez High School / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

These are the 58 schools that most urgently need help in San Diego County.

The schools on this list are among the lowest 8 percent in the state in terms of performance data, according to a new state analysis. The high schools have extremely low graduation rates. The other schools are rated near the bottom in most performance metrics tracked by the state.

Thousands of human children – each one of them far less likely to succeed than their peers in other schools – attend these struggling schools every day. These children are more likely to be brown and poor than white and affluent. They are less likely to graduate, less likely to attend college, less likely to get a good job and more likely to go to jail. Do we have a plan for them?

Making lists like this is controversial. One need look no further than the release of the data last Thursday to understand the shifting dynamics of education politics. State officials quietly published the full list of under-performing schools, which is required by federal law, without even issuing a press release.

In years past, when charter school advocates had the political swagger, ranking schools was more in vogue. Many states still use an A-F grading system – California does not – to rate schools. But, as teachers’ unions and their supporters have rightly pointed out, what those rankings actually tell us is fuzzy. They may say more about a school’s poverty level, for instance, than whether teachers are doing a good job educating students. The grades have also been used to shut down schools, which can cause more harm than good.

But there should be a middle ground between grading schools and making no effort to publicly identify those in dire need of help.

This list is not, and it should not be, about generating shame. There are a great many teachers and administrators in the schools on this list, who show up to work every day and do their very best. Smart students are working hard at these schools. Tireless parents are reading to their kids every night. And yet something is going wrong. The list should be an urgent reminder to our elected officials – both local school board leaders and the state politicians who decide how much money they get – that they are failing to give every child a shot at a quality education.

As a public, we should be talking about these schools every day, wondering how we can help. At every board meeting, union members should be wearing T-shirts that name all of them in their districts; they should be angrily demanding answers from politicians on what they plan to do about them.

Politicians and superintendents assure us over and over again that they are internally paying attention to this data and working very hard to improve the schools in their district. That may be somewhat true. But history is very clear: Without public pressure, politicians do not act. The schools on this list require bold solutions and an extraordinary investment of resources that politicians are not even currently discussing. Until they do, we will continue to fail many black, brown and poor students.

Ed News

VOSD’s Ed Stories

  • This story by Maya Srikrishnan is a major bummer – isn’t that always the way with good journalism? – but also a really absorbing read about an East County student who went all the way through school misdiagnosed with a disability, simply because English wasn’t her first language. “Nationally, English-learners are far more likely to be identified as having a specific learning disability,” Sriksrishnan writes.
  • In our ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct in schools, Kayla Jimenez and I reported on a disturbing trend: Teachers who’ve been investigated for misconduct and forced out in one school district, but go on to work in others.
  • Oh, and the federal government’s financial watchdog, the SEC, is looking into Sweetwater Union’s finances.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is No Longer Even Pretending to Care About Public Participation

Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape

The Learning Curve: What it Would Take for San Diego Teachers to Strike

What to Read Next
Education

Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct

Kayla Jimenez
Education

Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret

Maya Srikrishnan
Education

Teachers Forced Out of Their Jobs Over Misconduct Often Keep Teaching for Years

Will Huntsberry and Kayla Jimenez
Education

The SEC Is Looking Into Sweetwater Union’s Financial Dealings

Will Huntsberry

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
Politics Report: The Newest Member of the Fletcher-Gonzalez Bunch
Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret
City Won’t Say How $3B Pure Water Project Will Affect Customers’ Bills
Morning Report: Why Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom for Years
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!