 The Learning Curve: Wide Disparities in Test Scores Still Haunt San Diego Unified - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education

The Learning Curve: Wide Disparities in Test Scores Still Haunt San Diego Unified

The inequality across San Diego Unified School District’s hundred-plus schools is striking, according to new test data released by the Department of Education last week.
Will Huntsberry
A classroom at Thurgood Marshall Middle School. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

The inequality across San Diego Unified School District’s hundred-plus schools is striking, according to new test data released by the Department of Education last week.

At La Jolla Elementary School, 98 percent of students are proficient in language arts; 99 percent are proficient in math.

At Rodriguez Elementary School, 14 percent are proficient in language arts; 27 percent are proficient in math.

But, as experts have long noted, much of what we see when we look at test scores is poverty. Many people have taken to calling it the “opportunity gap.” Low-income students have less access to health care, pre-school, books and a non-stressful home life. That gap is responsible for much of the gap in test scores.

At La Jolly Elementary, just 11 percent of students live in poverty.

At Rodriguez, 98 percent of students do.

There are bright spots and schools that rise above the odds.

  • Juarez Elementary: 48 percent poverty; 82 percent proficient in language arts
  • Cadman Elementary: 56 percent poverty; 78 percent proficient in math
  • Hawthorne Elementary: 60 percent poverty; 76 percent proficient in math

See the full interactive chart here.

But these bright spots should also push us to ask another question: Why aren’t we seeing promising results at so many other schools with high percentages of poverty?

  • Foster Elementary: 58 percent poverty; 44 percent proficient in language arts
  • High Tech Elementary (a charter school): 56 percent poverty; 46 percent proficient in math

These results also tell us that test scores are more than just a mere reflection of poverty. Good things are happening at some schools, which help students overcome the opportunity gap. At other schools, those things aren’t happening.

San Diego Unified officials love to talk about using data as a flashlight, not a hammer. For some of these schools, plagued by poverty, where the needle has hardly moved, I wonder what the flashlight tells them.

The era of high-stakes testing is definitively over. But one question is still rumbling beneath the landscape of education policy in California: Are we going to talk about test scores at all?

What We’re Writing

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

The Learning Curve: Administrator Diversity at Local School Districts, Ranked

Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos

The Local Schools and Doctors Likeliest to Be Impacted by the New Vaccine Law

What to Read Next
Education

State School Bond Funds Mostly Paid for Projects Finished Before the Bond Passed

Ashly McGlone
Education

A3 Charter Scandal Reveals Major Flaws in State’s Auditing Process

Will Huntsberry
Education

Good Schools for All: Universal Pre-K Is Still Far From a Reality

Nate John
Education

Southwestern Professor Isn’t the First Educator Who Kept Teaching After Misconduct

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Plan Urges City to Re-Evaluate Police Department’s Role in Fighting Homelessness
Hueso Comes Home With Lessons Learned (Like Don’t Drive Buzzed)
Morning Report: Jerry Brown Was Right About Prop. 51
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
How Affordable Housing Works in San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!