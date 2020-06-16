 ‘This Is a Nightmare to Figure Out’: Parents, Teachers React to School Reopening Plans - Voice of San Diego

‘This Is a Nightmare to Figure Out’: Parents, Teachers React to School Reopening Plans

Hundreds of parents, teachers and others reacted to our story detailing one of the region’s first school reopening plans. We highlighted some of their insights here.
Megan Wood
A Poway High School faculty member sorts through laptops that will be given to students. School districts across the state have moved to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Cajon Valley Union School District leaders made big news last week when they announced that the district’s back-to-school plan would offer students three learning options for the fall semester. So far few local districts, if any, have settled on concrete plans.

The district’s superintendent, David Miyashiro, said parents will have the ability to choose between a fully online curriculum with no physical school, a hybrid model that combines some physical school with some distance learning and five-day-a-week regular school, space permitting.

As Will Huntsberry reported, this plan could be similar to what other districts eventually adopt. We shared the story on Facebook, where hundreds of parents and teachers from all over the country shared their reaction to the plan.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Many were concerned about teachers’ workloads.

It’s a great plan as long as teachers only are responsible for students within a single option. Your “class” should all be kids in the classroom or all kids in the hybrid program or all online kids. Teachers shouldn’t have to teach all options at once! – Dana Alloway

How about the special education teachers and students? I don’t have time to create three types of individual lessons for students. – Debra Farris

This literally gives teachers three jobs. How are we going to teach in class and virtually in one day[?] I am pretty tech-savvy and it still took me over an hour or more to create one video lesson. Also as working parents. This is a nightmare to figure out. – Amanda Rose

Others focused on the health of students and teachers.

Time to embrace the changes and do what is best for our children in every way and for some families keeping the kids at home is the best option. – Claudia Casallas

Wow, it’s amazing how they have a plan to reopen schools in the fall with all the COVID-19 spikes happening at the moment. What a dangerous way to put our children at risk. Education is VERY important. There needs to be a better way. I don’t feel safe sending my children to school. – Veronica Noriega

Maybe I missed something but it seems that parents are getting a choice whether to send their kids back to school or not. Do teachers have a choice? Teachers are in great danger, especially older teachers. Can some do in-class teaching and some do remote? – Janis Butler

Some people appreciated having options.

I actually like the idea of having those three options. It’s most likely to satisfy all families. I’m someone who wants my kid back in the classroom full time, but I realize not all parents feel that way. Hopefully San Diego Unified will adopt something similar. Bravo Cajon Valley for finalizing a plan! – Jessica Hughes

Priority given to essential employees? Anyone who works for their family is essential and not all kids are able to learn online. I can tell you that it takes way different teaching to be able to translate it online versus in person and I know teachers are not going to be happy having to plan three different ways of teaching. – Courtney Thomson Germano

I say open back as normal and if teachers or students are wanting to stay away due to health concerns, they have a virtual option. The middle ground is totally unreasonable. – Valerie A Carroll

♦♦♦

San Diego Unified is the next major school district set to discuss plans for reopening. The district will hold a special board workshop Tuesday to get feedback and approve its plan for the upcoming school year.

