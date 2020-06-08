 'Tired, Too Busy, Overwhelmed': The Realities of Distance Learning - Voice of San Diego

Education

'Tired, Too Busy, Overwhelmed': The Realities of Distance Learning

We asked San Diego families and teachers to tell us about their experience with distance learning. Here’s what they said.

Adriana Heldiz

The 2019-2020 school year didn’t quite end as expected.

Schools were forced to move classes online as the coronavirus suddenly upended life as we know it. Since California issued a stay-at-home order in March, families in San Diego have been trying to navigate the world of distance learning while simultaneously keeping up with their other responsibilities. While it’s not clear when schools will reopen, families and educators are still struggling with the new reality. 

We asked some of them to share their experience with us. Here’s what they told us.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

