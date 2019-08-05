 Two Years Later, Dems Have a Much Different Take on School Board Elections - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education

Two Years Later, Dems Have a Much Different Take on School Board Elections

Local Democrats have dramatically changed their thinking on the issue of whether the San Diego Unified school board should be forced to conduct elections in much the same way other races are carried out.
Sara Libby
From left: San Diego City Council members Georgette Gómez, Chris Ward and Barbara Bry / Photos by Megan Wood and Vito Di Stefano

When the City Council’s rules committee voted last week to advance a proposal to change how San Diego Unified school board elections are conducted, Councilmen Chris Cate and Mark Kersey were happy – but also bewildered.

The two have long supported moving the school board to district-only elections, but as recently as two years ago, Democrats on the Council shot down an opportunity to push the change. Now, with the support of some of the same Democrats who blocked the plan in 2017, a 2020 ballot measure is moving forward.

“I am very, very pleased to see the evolution of some on this issue,” Cate said.

Indeed, local Democrats have dramatically changed their thinking on the issue of whether the school board should be forced to conduct elections in much the same way other races are carried out.

Right now, school board members advance through a primary in a specific subdistrict, and then face off in the general election among all voters in the district – which covers almost the entire city of San Diego. Being forced to run districtwide is expensive, and as a result, candidates without significant financial support – including from the teachers union – are weeded out.

The district is being sued over the current system by a group that argues the process violates the California Voting Rights Act by diluting minority communities’ votes. Legal threats like that have forced nearly all local cities to switch to district elections. But San Diego Unified held out.

Two years ago, the district created a working group that studied the question, along with term limits. The group found significant public support for changing to subdistrict-only elections. But board members argued that it wouldn’t actually help people of color get elected and that, because so many students choose to go to school outside their neighborhoods, their representatives should have an interest in the entire district.

They argued against the change at City Council. Council members, by a one-vote margin, agreed to put term limits on the ballot but not the subdistrict election change.

Among those who appear to have evolved on instituting the change is Council President Georgette Gómez.

Gómez told VOSD in a podcast interview last week that the last time the Council considered the issue, “I wanted to give the benefit of the doubt to school board members for them to actually do it themselves. They didn’t. And so this time around, I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to do it.’”

She wasn’t the only one who felt uncomfortable at the time intervening in the district’s process.

When the Council’s rules committee discussed subdistrict-only elections in a July 2017 meeting, Councilwoman Barbara Bry said she didn’t think it was appropriate for the Council to meddle in “a matter that is quite frankly not our business.”

Councilman Chris Ward said in 2017 that “we got out of the business of governing school boards 50 years ago,” when he voted against putting a reform measure on the ballot.

Gómez, Bry and Ward, however, all voted last week to advance the ballot measure that would let voters consider the change to the full City Council. None mentioned any hesitation about the Council’s role in making such a change.

Councilwoman Monica Montgomery was not on the City Council when it considered school board election reform in 2017, but she won office the following year after making it clear she supports changing the process.

“The only reason I have a chance in this race is because we are running only in the district,” she said on the campaign trail. “If I had to run citywide, it just wouldn’t be possible. Given that, how can I possibly oppose making that change on the school board without being a hypocrite?”

Support for the change goes beyond just Democrats on the Council.

Last week, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, perhaps the region’s strongest labor union supporter, wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry, I just don’t see how we as Democrats can be against district-only school board elections in San Diego. It’s time. It’s actually past time.”

Gonzalez’s colleague in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, also a Democrat, wrote a bill earlier this year that would  make the change at the state level – but put the measure on a two-year track in order to give the City Council time to sort it out first.

It’s a remarkable about-face in a few years.

Back in 2016, when local Democrats successfully passed a ballot measure requiring all citywide elections to be decided in November, rather than allowing candidates to win outright during the primary, they said doing so was important because it would make those elections consistent with the way other elections are carried out, like those for Congress and statewide offices.

When Voice of San Diego held a debate on the measure, campaign consultant Ryan Clumpner challenged then-labor leader Mickey Kasparian on that argument. If consistency was the goal, Clumpner asked, then would Democrats similarly commit to changing school board elections so that they too adhered to a consistent process?

Kasparian refused to answer.

“I’m not here to talk about school districts. I’m here to talk about Measure K and Measure L,” Kasparian said. “The next thing you’re going to be talking about with me is the war in Iraq. I don’t want to get into all that.”

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

San Diego Unified San Diego Unified School Board
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Education

‘A Classic Conflict of Interest’: Entangled Business Deals at Charter School Chain Learn4Life

San Diego Unified Trustee Makes Rare Rebuke of Superintendent Over Lincoln High

Sweetwater Students Are Back in Class, But Beiser Isn’t

What to Read Next
Education

District Urged Principals to Move a Minimum Number of English-Learners Out of Program

Will Huntsberry
Education

State Blasts San Diego Unified’s English-Learner Program for Serious Flaws

Will Huntsberry
Education

If the City Doesn't Revisit San Diego Unified Elections, the State Will

Sara Libby
Education

Kevin Beiser Returns to the School Board

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
‘A Classic Conflict of Interest’: Entangled Business Deals at Charter School Chain Learn4Life
Council to Weigh Morena Plan That’s Become a Proxy for Growth Citywide
Morning Report: Problem Teacher Was Transferred Six Times
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!