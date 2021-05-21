VOSD Podcast: On Records and Retweets

Last week, Voice of San Diego received part of a records request back from San Diego Unified School District. The request was made … five years ago.

If you’re a math whiz like us, you might notice that five years and 10 days are two different amounts of time. That difference is at the heart of a lawsuit VOSD filed against the school district over its handling of public records requests.

On the VOSD Podcast this week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the latest story that’s come from this suit and how exactly the district is violating a law meant to keep public entities transparent.

Also in this district is Lincoln High — a school notorious for its leadership turnover. This week, San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe sent an open letter with a list of questions about the school, many of them directly tied to stories we’ve published, and how it’s failed the students of the area she represents.

The Local Agency Formation Committee is responsible for setting boundaries for public agencies. Cool kids call it LAFCO.

This little-known committee posted a series of tweets on Friday that caught our hosts’ attention. LAFCO cited a recent op-ed VOSD published by representatives from local municipal districts explaining why they want to leave the San Diego County Water Authority — retweeting it and amplifying its message (as retweets do) with a video of its own on the subject.

The Water Authority wasn’t pleased. And what followed was some major water wonk drama. Lewis, Keatts and Libby break down this saga on the podcast.

