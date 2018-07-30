Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Education School Bonds School Finances

What the District's New Bond Pitch Means for Its Bottom Line (and Yours)

As San Diego Unified seeks a new $3.5 billion school facility bond, it’s a good time to revisit the school bond debt district taxpayers are already on the hook for, and understand why the new tax ask is actually closer to $7.5 billion.
Ashly McGlone

School bond funds helped pay for a new media studio at San Diego High School. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

As San Diego Unified seeks a new $3.5 billion school facility bond, it’s a good time to revisit the school bond debt district taxpayers are already on the hook for, and understand why the new tax ask is actually closer to $7.5 billion.

The county’s largest school district had success getting voters to approve two other construction bonds in the past decade.

All three bonds are billed as school safety and repair measures that pay for sorely needed construction projects to remove hazards and upgrade or expand school facilities and technology. Some school projects make repeat appearances in different measures, including plumbing.

If you find it confusing that the district has promised to build the same projects in multiple bond measures, trying to understand how these deals work can be even harder.

Here are some basics you should know about the bond deals that the district has turned to in order to repair facilities and build new ones:

If your home is worth $500,000, the new bond would add $300 to your tax bill.

Passed in 2008, Proposition S extended taxes from an earlier 1998 bond, at a rate of $66.70 per $100,000 of assessed home value. It allows the district to borrow $2.1 billion.

Passed in 2012, Proposition Z added a new tax totaling $60 per $100,000 of assessed home value. It allows the district to borrow $2.8 billion.

The new 2018 bond measure, which will appear on the November ballot, would add another tax totaling $60 per $100,000 of assessed home value for 39 years to pay back $3.5 billion the district wants to borrow for projects.

Someone who owns a home in the district with an assessed value of $500,000 would already be paying $633.50 in taxes a year for Props. S and Z, and the new bond would raise that bill by $300 to $933.50 a year. It needs the support of 55 percent of voters to pass.

The money goes toward paying back investors who loaned the district money over years and sometimes decades, with interest. Depending on the terms of the debt deal made with each sale, the amount ultimately paid by taxpayers grows, sometimes exponentially.

The $3.5 billion price tag is not the only number to consider.

When voters review their ballots, they tend to see one dollar amount front and center, like the $3.5 billion approval sought this year. That is the dollar amount of bonds voters would allow the district to sell to pay for projects. It does not include interest.

For the new $3.5 billion bond, for instance, the district estimates the tax would raise $193 million annually, or nearly $7.5 billion total at the end of the 39-year run, more than double the amount it plans to spend on projects. Put another way, for every $1 borrowed for projects, the district expects to use the new tax to repay investors roughly $2.15.

That’s only an estimate. The precise repayment terms are set at the time of each bond sale, but a 2014 state law brought additional transparency to the ballot by requiring government agencies to tell voters their best debt guess before the bond is approved.

No such estimates were included in Props. S or Z, which were enacted before the law took place.

Debt from those bonds is still on the books, and there is much more Props. S and Z project money and debt to come.

The district still has more than $2 billion in remaining bond money it can access.

To date, district bond documents show San Diego Unified has sold nearly $2.74 billion in Prop. S and Z bonds, and still has $2.16 billion left to sell.

The district is currently paying off Props. S and Z bonds that have already been sold, as well as old remaining bond debt from the 1998 bond measure Proposition MM.

Altogether, local construction bond debt payments are costing the district more than $230 million a year. Annual payments are expected to fluctuate between $65 million and $310 million from 2018 to 2051 for a total of nearly $7.4 billion, according to district bond records.

That doesn’t factor in future bond sales.

Debt from the final $2.16 billion in Props. S and Z bonds will eventually be piled on top of that.

A $600 million bond sale is planned for fall 2019 regardless of whether the new bond passes, a district spokeswoman said.

Records show the district plans to sell another $525.7 million in bonds in 2021, $100 million more in 2023, nearly $118.8 million in 2025, nearly $194 million in 2027, nearly $296 million in 2029 and nearly $329 million in 2031 to finish Props. S and Z.

How much annual debt costs are expected to rise isn’t clear. VOSD asked the district for its projected debt payments but hasn’t yet received those numbers.

If the new 2018 bond is approved, $3.5 billion more in bonds will be sold in the coming decades, and the corresponding debt payments, estimated at $7.5 billion, will be made.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

Proposition S Proposition Z San Diego Unified School Bond
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ashly McGlone

Ashly McGlone is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

More in Education

Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years

San Diego Explained: The Hurdles Facing Students Who Report Teacher Misconduct

Projects San Diego Unified Wants to Fund With New Multibillion-Dollar Bond Look Familiar

What to Read Next
Education

Six Schools Flagged for Dangerous Lead Were Promised New Plumbing; New Bond Promises it Again

Ashly McGlone
Education

Good Schools for All: Districts Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Increased State Funding

Adriana Heldiz
Education

San Diego Unified Will Face Millions More in Budget Cuts Next Year

Ashly McGlone
Education

San Diego Unified Says it Needs a Multibillion-Dollar Bond to Offset State Cuts – From a Decade Ago

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
DA Drops Felony Charges Against Lawyer Who Defended Marijuana Businessman
New Plan Would Add Density, Jobs to Midway District – if it Can Clear One More Hurdle
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
This Case Could Throw a Major Wrench in the Government’s Zero-Tolerance Prosecutions
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe