Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Education School Leadership

As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down

Aside from an initial denial, San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser hasn’t made any public appearances or statements since four men accused him of sexual misconduct. The Board of Trustees plans to vote Tuesday on a resolution formally calling on Beiser to resign. But if Beiser continues to ignore calls for him to step down, the board won’t have many other options.
Andrew Keatts

San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser takes part in a 2017 school board meeting. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

It has been three weeks since four men accused San Diego Unified School District Trustee Kevin Beiser of sexual misconduct.

Beiser responded the day of the allegations by declaring his innocence, promising a vigorous defense and calling the accusations politically motivated. He has not been heard from since.

As Beiser has hunkered down, his fellow board members and activists from across the political spectrum have started to get restless.

John Lee Evans, a fellow trustee, has called for the board to vote Tuesday on a resolution to formally call for Beiser’s resignation. Within a day of the accusations, each of the four other board members called on Beiser to resign, but the resolution represents an official board action.

But if Beiser continues to ignore calls for him to step down, the board won’t have many other options.

“I wanted to publicly and in a united way call on him to resign so that people could see what we’re doing,” Evans said. “Part of the resolution would be to let people know that this is the limit of what we can do. We don’t have the power as board members to remove a person from office.”

Protesters are planning to assemble outside the meeting Tuesday, demanding Beiser’s resignation. The local Democratic and Republican parties have both already called on him to do so.

“Join us and call on the San Diego Unified Board to banish Beiser,” reads an image prepared by the protesters and that has been shared on social media.

Evans said he has referred to the district’s code of conduct for board members and sees ways in which Beiser’s actions have violated it, though it is not a legal document that could force his removal. He said the code of conduct calls on board members to protect the district’s image and integrity, not to embarrass each other and to respect the decision of the full board, which could come into play if the board passes its resolution Tuesday.

“I’m not sure what will happen. I don’t know if he will resign. But I also think it would be very difficult for him to show up at a board meeting,” Evans said. “These are serious allegations. He needs to resign and we need to move forward. I want to focus on our job as trustees and the mission of the district, which is why I’d hope he’d resign sooner than later.”

The San Diego Education Association, the union that represents teachers in San Diego Unified and which has endorsed Beiser in the past, is likewise expected to consider a formal resolution calling for Beiser’s resignation at the next meeting of its representative council, on April 17.

In her initial response to the allegations against Beiser, SDEA president Kisha Borden called for an investigation, along with committing to vote on a resolution calling for his resignation.

“Any allegations such as these should be taken serious, and they should be investigated by the proper authorities,” Borden said in an email. “SDEA is neither capable, qualified, nor would it be appropriate for us to dictate what would be the most appropriate jurisdiction – whether that be SDUSD, the police or through the courts.  But we do believe the survivors deserve to be heard and that their accusations are taken seriously.”

The primary process to remove an elected official from office is a recall campaign.

But it turns out, it isn’t all that clear how that process would play out.

Michael Vu, the county registrar, said his office would oversee any recall drive, but that it is the city’s municipal code that outlines the relevant rules.

But the section of the municipal code he pointed to does not explicitly refer to school board members.

Instead, it says that officials elected citywide and City Council members can be recalled as long as they’ve been in office for six months. To qualify a recall for an election, proponents need to collect signatures for 15 percent of all registered voters in the city (for citywide officials) and within a Council district (for Council members).

But it says nothing about how many signatures are required to recall a school board member. That’s especially tricky because board members are not elected in the same way as city officials. In a primary election, school board members are selected only by voters in their subdistrict. The top two then proceed to a general election before voters of the entire school district. But the school district does not have the same jurisdictional boundary of the city.

It’s not clear, then, whether recall proponents would need signatures from 15 percent of registered voters in the city, in the school district or in Beiser’s specific subdistrict.

“After reviewing this further, I’m going to need more time,” Vu said. “I’ll work as quickly as I can to get you a response, but this is multi-layered and I want to make sure I give you an accurate response.”

Beiser did not respond to a request for comment.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

Kevin Beiser San Diego Unified board of trustees
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: Bill to Address School Sexual Misconduct Complaints Hits a Wall

California Aims for Crackdown on For-Profit Colleges

Here's What Legal Experts Think Is the Strongest Argument in the County's Asylum Policy Lawsuit

What to Read Next
Education

Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Democratic Party, School Board Members, LGBTQ Leaders Urge Beiser to Resign

Will Huntsberry
Politics

Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse

Andrew Keatts
Education

The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Reverses Course, Stops Sending Parents to Collections

Mario Koran

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Labor, Allies and Mayor Take on a Councilman and the Left in Convention Center Fight
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!