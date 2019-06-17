UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government

Atkins Preaches Restraint in Speech on Leadership

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins’ speech at the LEAD San Diego annual Visionary Awards provided an insight into how she thinks about leadership.

Scott Lewis
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins at the LEAD San Diego Visionary Awards / Image courtesy of F&L Media

This post initially appeared in the June 15 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

At the LEAD San Diego annual Visionary Awards on June 6, a diverse group of community leaders got deserved recognition. Journalists got a shout-out for their value to the community. (All events are better when they include praise for journalists, in our humble opinion.)

But LEAD’s thing is leadership. It’s the name and all. To speak about that, the Chamber invited state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins. (Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who gave a notoriously unfriendly speech to the Chamber a few months ago, was not there.)

Atkins is one of the highest-ranking elected leaders of one of the largest governments in the world. But she has faced criticism for how she has used that power, or not used it. For Atkins, who identifies as a leader on housing policy, recent barbs from housing advocates must have been especially tough after she refused to save SB 50 from a committee chair’s decision to scuttle the reform.

Her speech provided an insight into how she thinks about leadership. She decided to focus on several words that define her perspective on leading. One stood out to us: restraint.

She said:

“The words that matter to me are: responsibility, intentionality, focus, passion. If you’re not passionate about what you do, you will never be a great leader at that thing because people, we all are drawn to authenticity.

“That’s a good word today. It has made a comeback and people crave it. Passion to do that work. And one word — I asked someone recently who had grown up in Apartheid Africa, South Africa, and as we saw the exit of a president and the entry of another one, I was asking him about African-American leaders, and his thoughts on that. And he talked a lot about President Obama and I said, ‘What do you think his greatest leadership skill was?’ And he said, ‘restraint.’ And I thought that was a really interesting word. We served at a time at city hall when there needed to be a little restraint by some individuals.”

Click here to watch the full speech.

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Government

Shuttered Tri-City Psychiatric Beds Spark a New Round of Infighting

The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet

Gómez: There Is No MTS-SANDAG Split

What to Read Next
Education

School Board Member Finally Has a Challenger, Labor Won’t Be United

Scott Lewis
Government

Changes Coming at the Campaign to Expand the Convention Center

Andrew Keatts
Government

Sidewalk Repair Policy Still Confounds Residents – and the City Council

Megan Wood
Government

Sacramento Report: Here’s What San Diego’s Getting Out of the New State Budget

Sara Libby

Trending Stories
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Another School Year Ends With a Leadership Shakeup at Troubled Lincoln High School
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
Another School Year Ends With a Leadership Shakeup at Troubled Lincoln High School
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!