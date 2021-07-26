 Atkins Raising Money for Lieutenant Governor Run in 2026

Government

Government

Atkins Raising Money for Lieutenant Governor Run in 2026
Sara Libby
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins speaks at a San Diego Labor Council rally. / Photo by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

This post originally appeared in the July 23 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins has a fundraising committee open for a lieutenant governor bid in 2026 and has been raising thousands of dollars from groups locally and from across the state and country.

Within the last month, groups including the Thoroughbred Owners of California, California Pawnbrokers Association PAC, the California Professional Firefighters and Barona Band of Mission Indians have donated thousands of dollars each.

Atkins was first elected in 2012 and will be termed out of the Legislature in 2024. The current lieutenant governor, Eleni Kounalakis, will be term-limited in 2026, assuming she wins re-election next year.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ben Hueso, who’s approaching his own term limits and in 2020 lost a bid for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, has a campaign account open to run for the state Board of Equalization in 2022.

Tags:

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins Toni Atkins
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Government

Another Troubled City Real Estate Deal Is Still Having Troubles

Audit Pans City Real Estate Dealings

City Attorney Mum on Civic Center Plaza Demands

What to Read Next
Government

Money From 2017 Law to Fund Affordable Housing Is Rolling in But Slow to Roll Out

Ashly McGlone
News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: Sherman Calls Shenanigans on SDSU West

Jesse Marx
Government

Sacramento Report: Toni Atkins Makes History as Senate’s Leader

Marisa Agha

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up