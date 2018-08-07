Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Convention Center

Big Two Days Ahead for Hotel-Tax Measure

City officials are poised to take quick action on a proposed hotel-tax hike and opponents are closely watching their next steps. The city attorney has come to a surprising conclusion that if a secondary signature count proceeds and it’s revealed there weren’t enough valid signatures, it’s not clear the measure would be pulled from the ballot.
Lisa Halverstadt

The San Diego Convention Center and nearby hotels. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

It’s crunch time for a measure aiming to raise hotel taxes for a Convention Center expansion, homeless initiatives and road repairs and opponents are preparing to pounce.

The county registrar of voters has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to let the city know whether the office’s random sample analysis of signatures was sufficient to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

The City Council has set the stage for a Thursday vote on whether to place the measure on the ballot.

At least two opponents are also waiting in the wings.

Former City Councilman Carl DeMaio promises to assemble a campaign against the measure if the City Council sends it to the ballot.

And homeless advocate Michael McConnell on Tuesday filed paperwork to establish a committee, San Diegans for Common Good, to oppose the tax increase.

Last month, the campaign turned in 114,609 signatures – far more than required. Campaign manager Chris Wahl has estimated the group needed just under 79,000 signatures to ensure the registrar’s office finds at least 110 percent of sampled signatures are valid, avoiding an automatic, more detailed count that would stall the measure.

But opponents – DeMaio or others – could order a detailed count after the city clerk and registrar’s offices give the measure the go-ahead, an outcome that could derail the measure’s path to the November ballot. Opponents would have four days to deposit cash to fund the count, a process that in the past has cost from $47,000 to $365,000.

But city attorneys have decided a full count, if ordered, shouldn’t delay putting the measure on the November ballot.

Hilary Nemchik, a spokeswoman for City Attorney Mara Elliott, said attorneys interpret city rules to require that the city swiftly move forward before the registrar’s Aug. 10 deadline.

Nemchik and the clerk’s office referred to the city’s municipal code they conclude requires City Clerk Liz Maland to certify the petition once the registrar’s office concludes it’s likely to have the required 71,646 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The code also requires that the City Council must vote to place the measure on the ballot at its next regular City Council meeting.

The City Council updated its legislative calendar earlier this week to ensure it could vote Thursday, a day before the Aug. 10 deadline.

The short timeline has translated into a surprising conclusion: If a full count proceeds and it’s revealed there weren’t enough valid signatures, it’s not clear the measure would be pulled from the ballot.

“The city has no power to remove a measure from the ballot,” Nemchik wrote in an email to VOSD.

That has persuaded DeMaio to focus on a campaign against the measure.

“That’s a breathtakingly extraordinary and creative interpretation of the (city) law in plain English and the result is it gives discretion to city politicians to put whatever the hell they want on the ballot without any verifications from taxpayers who may be concerned about the validation process,” DeMaio said.

DeMaio’s got major beefs with the measure itself, too. He opposes the proposal to sink $2 billion into homelessness programs over 42 years and describes the measure as a “blank check” to the city’s day-to-day fund. He also criticized the campaign’s pursuit of a citizens’ initiative, which he said was an attempted end-run around Prop. 13, which requires a two-thirds vote for any tax hikes.

“I think there will be a broad base of opposition to this flawed tax hike,” DeMaio said.

The campaign behind the measure, Yes for a Better San Diego, has its own broad coalition to campaign for it. Mayor Kevin Faulconer, business and labor groups have lined up behind it and say it will not only help the local economy and homeless San Diegans, but includes ample financial protections.

“I know the opportunity to pave thousands of miles of road, create quality, permanent jobs and tackle the homelessness crisis – all with a single vote – is rare,” former Mayor Jerry Sanders said last month. “This may be the most important decision San Diegans will make to ensure we remain America’s Finest City for decades to come.”

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Convention Center Hotel Tax Hike Tot
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Government

The Actual Legal Feud Between the Port and Airport, Explained

Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come

Regulators Reject Power Companies' Plan to Charge Customers Who Leave

What to Read Next
Government

Hotel-Tax Supporters Want Housing Bond Backers to Stand Down Until 2020

Lisa Halverstadt
Land Use

City and Port Near $32 Million Deal to Buy Out Partnership on Key Convention Center Land

Scott Lewis
News

San Diego Explained: The Fight for Fifth Avenue Landing

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: The Port Considers a Payoff and Tommy Hough's Council Push

Kinsee Morlan

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case
Opinion
The Airport Authority Is Proving Itself a Bad Neighbor
Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come
The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified's Looming Shortfall
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe