Boerner Horvath’s Colleagues Like Her So Much They Gave Her $200K

Campaign fundraising numbers dropped this week and one total stood out to us: Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath, a Democrat serving her first term, pulled in an astounding $437,652. The only local legislator who pulled in more was Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, who’s one of the most powerful officials in California.

As it turns out, Boerner Horvath has Atkins and many of her other legislative colleagues to thank.

She occupies a vulnerable North County seat previously represented by a Republican. Her fellow Democratic lawmakers are pitching in to ensure she can keep it. Nearly half of Boerner Horvath’s fundraising haul came from the campaign committees of other Assembly candidates, including Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Assemblyman Todd Gloria. Atkins kicked in $2,000 from her re-election committee as well.

One eyebrow-raising donation to Boerner Horvath came from Sunday Gover, who nearly ousted Assemblyman Brian Maienschein in 2018 and who announced she would be challenging him again in 2020 but who did not appear to have filed any financial disclosures by the July 31 deadline. Gover donated $4,700 – the max for an individual – to Boerner Horvath.

Boerner Horvath also pulled in a lot from PACs representing energy and solar companies, and various firefighter PACs.