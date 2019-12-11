 City of Spokespeople Gets New Spokesperson
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government

City of Spokespeople Gets New Spokesperson

The City Council as a whole now has a spokesman. It will be an interesting challenge for him to represent a diverse group. 
Scott Lewis
The San Diego City Council / Photo by Megan Wood

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 11 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

City Council President Georgette Gómez was just re-elected Council president.

Her first governance move in the new term? She hired former CityBeat Editor Dave Rolland as the first City Council communications director.

“The communications strategy will facilitate greater connection with residents through the sharing of goals, priorities and accomplishments of the City Council,” Gómez said in a statement.

So if you’re keeping track: The mayor has several spokespeople. The city staff has its own separate director of the communications department. Major departments have their own spokespeople – like the police and public utilities. The city attorney has a spokesperson. And each City Council member has one.

Now, the City Council as a whole has a spokesman. It will be an interesting challenge for him to represent a diverse group.

“I’m excited to see the plan to elevate the message of the Republicans on the Council and our proposals,” said Councilman Chris Cate in a written statement. His tongue might or might not have been in his cheek.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Georgette Gomez
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Government

City to Expand Shelter at City Hall Complex

Newsom Revives Commission of the Californias

Sacramento Report: State Blocks Insurers From Dropping Homeowners in Wildfire Areas

What to Read Next
Government

City Council Approves Inclusionary Housing Update

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Quiet D9 Race Is Suddenly Getting Rough

Andrew Keatts
Government

The Inclusionary Housing Update Is Hanging By a Thread

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Meet the Bumper Crop of Candidates Who Can't Vote for Themselves

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Mayor Rolls Out Long-Awaited Height Limit Elimination (Sorta) Plan
Meet San Diego's 13 Most Scandalous Members of Congress
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Morning Report: Police Stop Data Shows Racial Disparities
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!