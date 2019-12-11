City of Spokespeople Gets New Spokesperson

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 11 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

City Council President Georgette Gómez was just re-elected Council president.

Her first governance move in the new term? She hired former CityBeat Editor Dave Rolland as the first City Council communications director.

“The communications strategy will facilitate greater connection with residents through the sharing of goals, priorities and accomplishments of the City Council,” Gómez said in a statement.

So if you’re keeping track: The mayor has several spokespeople. The city staff has its own separate director of the communications department. Major departments have their own spokespeople – like the police and public utilities. The city attorney has a spokesperson. And each City Council member has one.

Now, the City Council as a whole has a spokesman. It will be an interesting challenge for him to represent a diverse group.

“I’m excited to see the plan to elevate the message of the Republicans on the Council and our proposals,” said Councilman Chris Cate in a written statement. His tongue might or might not have been in his cheek.