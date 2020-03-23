 Convention Center Will Transform From Economic Powerhouse to Homeless Refuge - Voice of San Diego

Government

Government

Convention Center Will Transform From Economic Powerhouse to Homeless Refuge

The opening of the Convention Center is part of a larger plan to open up additional shelter options for homeless San Diegans, including more than 240 new shelter beds at Golden Hall in the City Hall complex.
Lisa Halverstadt
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the city’s plan to turn Golden Hall into a temporary homeless shelter with more than 240 beds in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The Convention Center, long considered one of the city’s most potent economic engines, is set to become a safe refuge for homeless San Diegans who experts have said are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement by Mayor Kevin Faulconer follows the cancellation or postponement of more than two dozen events that the Convention Center Corp. had estimated could deliver more than $230 million in economic impacts to the region – and that was just what the center reported through Sunday.

Last fiscal year, the Convention Center Corp. estimates that its convention-goers contributed at least $27.4 million to the city’s hotel-tax rolls, a significant share of the city’s total hotel-tax collections that make up one of its most significant funding sources.

“The Convention Center is a centerpiece of San Diego’s economy and during this pandemic, it will be a centerpiece of our fight against the coronavirus,” Faulconer said Monday. “Many events and conventions are on hold for the timing being and right now there is no higher and better use for this facility.”

The opening of the Convention Center is part of a larger plan to open up additional shelter options for homeless San Diegans, including more than 240 new shelter beds at Golden Hall in the City Hall complex. Regional leaders said Monday they will also transform the city’s four bridge shelters into triage centers where homeless people can be medically screened and linked with shelter and other services.

The announcement marks a dramatic shift for the Convention Center and a swift reshaping of the city’s homeless service system.

Advocates have long urged the city to consider large city facilities as potential shelter options for homeless San Diegans. Now, amid a deadly pandemic, city officials are proceeding rapidly.

Convention Center Corp. CEO Rip Rippetoe said the first call about potentially housing homeless San Diegans in the Convention Center came last Wednesday. His first meeting with city officials about the possibility was on Friday.

“We’re experts in bringing people together. This is just different,” Rippetoe said. “We’re having to take everything we’ve ever learned about hosting events and apply it to taking care of our most vulnerable and continue to be good servants for their convention center.”

Now Convention Center caterers employed by Centerplate who typically serve convention-goers will be preparing boxed meals for homeless San Diegans.

Rippetoe said he also expects building engineers, cleaning teams and setup crews well trained on how to assemble complex conventions to prepare for a new community.

“The really nice part about this in terms of us helping is that we can be this sort of one-stop solution versus having to mobilize a lot of different contractors,” Rippetoe said. “What we’re really good at is building small cities every week to serve the community.”

Faulconer couldn’t immediately say how soon the Convention Center could open to homeless San Diegans.

Faulconer and Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, emphasized the volume of homeless San Diegans the Convention Center is equipped to serve.

When it first opens, Kohler said, the Convention Center will take in homeless San Diegans who are currently in shelters. Then it will open to others.

“Everyone who is unsheltered should have an opportunity to come in and receive services – simple things like charging their phones, meals, showers, bathrooms. This is being built to scale with not only the incredible support of the Convention Center but also our providers and our behavioral health and our health care experts so that it is set up very intentionally to meet not only their needs of shelter but also of socialness and inclusion,” Kohler said. “It is standing up a city, really, within the Convention Senter.”

The Convention Center’s sheer size – 2.6 million square feet – means it can accommodate homeless San Diegans’ pets and personal items, plus be arranged so certain populations can be served in a particular wing and so refugees from city shelters and camps who have long relied on one another can remain together through the health crisis.

“It’s going to make a significant difference,” Kohler said.

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

coronavirus COVID-19
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Government

San Diego Governments Brace for Impacts of Economic Tumult on Pension Costs

Carlsbad Trying to Avoid Mistakes of San Diego’s ‘Smart Cities’ Program

VOSD Podcast: A New Reality

What to Read Next
Government

San Diego Cracks Down on Outdoor Activity

Jesse Marx
Government

Local Governments Are First Responders to and Victims of the Coronavirus

Andrew Keatts
Government

Homeless Residents, Advocates Struggle to Access Coronavirus Resources

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Closures and Shutdowns Throw a Major Wrench in Census Outreach Efforts

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Your Latest Questions About the Coronavirus in San Diego, Answered
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
California’s First Elected Official to Announce Coronavirus Test Details His Experience
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!