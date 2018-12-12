Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Government Water

Data Shows San Diego Officials Misled the Public on Potential Source of Lead in Water

The city isn’t sure what 192,000 of its water lines are made of. No other major California cities have such a massive gap in recordkeeping – one that could cost the city between $192 million and $960 million if it doesn’t take drastic steps to account for the make of those lines in the next 18 months.
Ry Rivard

Photo by Will Huntsberry

Over the past two years, amid growing worry about lead in drinking water, officials from the city of San Diego’s water department have said none of the city’s water lines are made of lead.

Yet new data reveals that city water officials have repeatedly misled the public about what they know and don’t know, and that the city isn’t sure what 192,000 of the department’s lines are made of.

The department can’t account for the material contained in two-thirds of 285,000 service lines that connect the city’s big water mains to customers’ homes and businesses.

“Wow, that is a lot,” said Kurt Souza, the state Water Resources Control Board’s assistant deputy director for drinking water operations in Southern California.

That means not only are there potentially unknown public health issues in San Diego, if some of the lines are made of lead, but the city is facing a massive liability that could cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion in coming decades. If the lines are made of lead, or even if the city doesn’t know what they are made of, the city must to pay to replace them under a new state law.

No other major California city has such a massive gap in recordkeeping, according to records 2,900 water agencies have submitted to the state Water Board.

“A lot of systems were able to do this,” Souza said.

The city of Los Angeles knows what 99 percent of its service lines are made of – and it has 730,000 of them to keep track of, nearly three times as many as San Diego.

The regional water agency that serves 1.4 million people in and around Oakland knows what every single one of its lines is made from.

San Jose can’t account for the make of just 6,100 lines.

A fifth of Sacramento’s lines are of unknown origin.

A 2017 law gives water agencies until summer 2020 to take stock of their lines, largely out of concern that lead may be finding its way into people’s homes without their knowledge. Lead is unsafe at any level and it is especially damaging to children’s brains.

Then, the law requires agencies to replace any lines that are made of lead or that are of unknown make. The law itself is a bit loose on when this must happen. There isn’t, for instance, a deadline for cities to finish replacing their lines, but the law requires cities to submit a timeline and gives the State Water Board the power to reject timelines that don’t pass muster.

Souza said that, roughly speaking, each service line costs between $1,000 and $5,000 to replace. That means the city could be on the hook for between $192 million and $960 million in costs to replace each line it doesn’t know anything about, if the city doesn’t take drastic steps to account for the make of those lines in the next 18 months.

The city likely won’t have to visit each home, because most homes built by the same developers at the same time are made of the same materials. So knowing what a few lines on a block are made of likely indicates what the rest are made of. Even so, it’s hard to imagine how the city will meet this deadline – the city’s water department is already overwhelmed and understaffed and has had trouble reading water meters, installing new equipment and responding to customer complaints.

The city is working on a plan to inventory all of its lines by the state’s July 1, 2020, deadline, said Arian Collins, a city spokesman.

“Until the inventory is completed, it is unknown whether there are any lead service lines in the city,” Collins said Tuesday in an email. “If there are none, there would be no need for a replacement plan and no associated costs.”

That statement shows how misleading the department has been in public over the past two years.

Starting last year, when schools began finding lead in their water, the city said on several occasions that the problem must be coming from schools, because the city didn’t have lead in its water system. Indeed, the problems at schools do seem to be coming from old plumbing in the schools themselves, but the city made claims that are simply unsupportable.

In a March 2017 interview with Voice of San Diego, water department spokesman Brent Eidson said the city had no lead service lines.

In an April 2017 email to VOSD and NBC San Diego, the department’s senior chemist, Doug Campbell, said, “We have no lead pipes in our distribution system.”

It’s possible Campbell was referring to water mains – the large pipes, none of which are made of lead. But then a reporter from NBC asked for clarification to see whether Campbell knew of any lead service lines. The city did not respond.

It’s not clear whether Campbell was attempting to mislead the public or was himself misled. Eidson, in turn, often relied on Campbell when giving public statements about water quality.

In a 2014 email, obtained through a Public Records Act request, Campbell asked other city staff if there were lead service lines in the city.

“There are a pretty good number that had lead service lines as of 1992,” he wrote that May, citing a study he had found from 1992. “Is there a way to determine if these residences still have lead service lines, and if any lead service lines still exist in our system?”

Another staffer, Rod Vigil, then looked through a city database known as SPLASH, which showed zero “active service lines made from lead.”

Campbell would later certify, in a federally mandated test for lead and copper, that “All known lead service lines have been replaced.”

The city’s water system works this way: The city gets water from nearby reservoirs filled by rain and occasional snow and from distant rivers that are diverted over hundreds of miles to the region.

Then the water is treated.

From the treatment plants, the water is put into big water mains.

Then, from those water mains, the water is sent to homes through service lines.

According to the state’s view of things, the city owns the lines and is responsible for the water’s quality until it reaches a customer’s meter. The line on the customer’s side of the meter and indoor plumbing is all the customer’s responsibility.

Cities test water before they send it out to customers, so that’s almost always safe.

But the water can become contaminated as it travels to people’s homes.

Cities also do a small sample every few years of customers’ homes to see if the water contains lead or copper.

In San Diego, it’s not clear those samples were either random or representative. Earlier this year, VOSD reported that the city water department has been asking some city employees to test their own homes.

The federally mandated lead and copper regulations are not meant to say whether a particular home has lead or not, though they also reveal that. Instead, the tests are meant to create a sample of homes across the city to see if public drinking water is corrosive or otherwise unsafe.

Corrosive water can cause pipes and fixtures to leach lead and copper into the water. Lead, in particular, is unsafe at any level and it is especially damaging to children’s brains.

San Diego’s water is generally considered “hard,” meaning it’s unlikely to be particularly corrosive.

That could change as the city plans to begin recycling large amounts of wastewater and turning it into drinkable water. The recycled water could be softer and, in turn, potentially more corrosive.

Souza said the city and state will be doing “a lot of testing” to make sure the new water is not corrosive.

A switch in water supplies is what caused the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The region has some experience with this issue because the Carlsbad desalination plant also provides water to the region that is not hard. When it opened a few years ago, water officials ran a series of tests to see if that water was corrosive. It was not.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Tags:

drinking water lead Water Department
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ry Rivard

Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: Redevelopment and a Controversial Housing Bill Are Poised for Comebacks

The Mayor Is Betting That Less Required Parking Will Mean More Housing

How San Diego’s New Government-Run Energy Agency Would Work

What to Read Next
News

Friday Five: City's Own Energy, Unmarked Cemeteries and More

Voice of San Diego
Education

San Diego Unified Taps Into National Lead Fears in Bond Campaign

Will Huntsberry and Ry Rivard
Opinion

Get the Lead Out of San Diego Schools

Lorena Gonzalez and Laura C. Deehan
Government

Auditors Flag Troubling Water Department Hiring Practices

Ry Rivard

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
The Mayor Is Betting That Less Required Parking Will Mean More Housing
Morning Report: A Teacher Finds Work Despite Years of Complaints
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.