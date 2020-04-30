 Housing Commission Could Dedicate $29 Million to Hotels-to-Homes Plan - Voice of San Diego

Government

Government

Housing Commission Could Dedicate $29 Million to Hotels-to-Homes Plan

The San Diego Housing Commission is proposing spending $19 million in its new budget to acquire hotels to house homeless San Diegans long term, and another $10 million on rental assistance for residents in the newly acquired hotels.

Andrew Keatts
The city of San Diego is temporarily housing homeless residents at the Convention Center in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The city’s plan to acquire distressed hotels and turn them into permanent housing for homeless residents is coming into focus.

The San Diego Housing Commission is proposing spending $19 million in its new budget on hotel acquisitions, the first indication of the size of an investment the mayor has framed as a way to take advantage of the economic crisis facing hotel owners to make headway on the city’s stubborn homelessness crisis.

It’s unclear if the cost of converting the hotel rooms into apartments is included in that that $19 million expenditure. The Housing Commission is also planning to spend another $10 million on rental assistance for residents in the newly acquired hotels. That expenditure would be a so-called rapid rehousing program, a type of spending that provides rental assistance for up to two years for someone who had been homeless.

The acquisition and rental assistance expenditures are included in the Housing Commission’s proposed budget, which its board of directors could approve during a special meeting Friday.

The commission would also hire three new full-time staffers to focus on rehousing homeless people in converted hotels, according to the agency’s budget presentation.

Scott Marshall, the Housing Commission’s vice president of communications, said the nearly $30 million to acquire hotels and provide rental assistance for homeless people to live in them would come from federal Community Development Block Grants and the commission’s existing Moving to Work funds. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his staff had likewise said those sources would fund the hotel acquisition program.

At the time, Faulconer said the goal was to lock up “hundreds and hundreds” of hotel rooms to house homeless San Diegans, especially those currently sheltered at the Convention Center to halt the spread of COVID-19. The city’s need for permanent housing options has never been greater, due to the pandemic, Faulconer argued, but it has also never had such an opportunity to pick up the hotels at steep discounts, due to the economic pain the pandemic had inflicted on hotel owners.

Marshall said the commission could not comment on anything discussed in the board’s April 17 closed session, where it greenlit negotiations with the owners of 10 different hotel properties for potential acquisitions.

“If items related to the identified properties are presented to the SDHC Board of Commissioners in an Open Session, SDHC at that point would be able to discuss them,” he wrote in an email.

The plan for now calls for the city to strike lease-to-own deals with the hotels. That arrangement would let the city take control of the properties quickly and potentially control them long term, while still offering a way out of the deals if the need arises.

But Council President Georgette Gómez has said she has significant questions about the plan and will  bring the program before the full City Council in mid-May.

She wants to know why the city is bothering with lease-to-own deals – which it has had problems with in previous real estate transactions – instead of assessing the conditions of the properties harshly and buying the ones that represent the best deal.

“Why not just go do a purchase, and do our due diligence?” Gómez said. “I don’t want to get into another fiasco of leasing to own, only to find that a property requires more resources than we were told.”

Tags:

Housing Commission
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Government

Confusion and Contradictions Swirl Over Public Health Directives

Homeless Residents Housed in Encinitas Hotels Are Being Sent Back to the Streets

Smart Streetlights Aren’t Delivering the Data Boosters Promised

What to Read Next
Letters

Housing Commission's Hotel Churchill Project Is on Solid Ground

Opinion
Growth and Housing

Fewer, but Larger, Low-Income Apartments at New Hotel Churchill

Andrew Keatts
Growth and Housing

Housing Commission Is Spending $20M on a Project it Said Was Not Worth $20M

Andrew Keatts
Arts/Culture

The Old Globe Wades into Public Affairs with a Horror About Homelessness

Scott Lewis

Trending Stories
North County Report: Oceanside Permanently Closes a School
San Diego Health Care Providers Are Bleeding Money
Homeless Residents Housed in Encinitas Hotels Are Being Sent Back to the Streets
Morning Report: Officials Grapple With What Will Happen to Convention Center Residents
San Diego Dems Aren’t Sold on Idea to Buy Distressed Hotels to House the Homeless
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
Morning Report: San Diego Is Flattening the Curve
Grades Can Only Go Up: New Details on San Diego Unified’s Online Learning Plan
Border Report: Officials Worry About Cross-Border Cases as Coronavirus Slams Tijuana
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!