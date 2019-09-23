 How Affordable Housing Works in San Diego - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government

How Affordable Housing Works in San Diego

Housing advocates and politicians are increasingly rallying for more government-supported affordable housing. Here’s how the system currently works, and where it falls short.
Lisa Halverstadt
Ten Fifty B is an affordable housing high-rise downtown. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

This story is a part of The People’s Reporter, a feature where the public can submit questions and VOSD investigates.

The question from VOSD reader Sean Woodard: “With all the buzz about affordable housing, I would like to know what affordable housing actually is, how it actually works. Are they apartments, condos, single-family homes? Do the residents actually own the homes, or are they rentals?”

To submit your question or vote on our next topic, click here.

♦♦♦

As San Diego grapples with a housing shortage that has led to surging rents and home prices, more policymakers and community leaders are talking about the need for more affordable housing. Housing advocates are also pushing for a November 2020 property-tax measure to pay for thousands of new affordable homes.

But what exactly do we mean when we talk about affordable housing?

Per the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, it’s a housing option that allows a low-income person or family to spend less than 30 percent of their income on housing. In San Diego, subsidies are often required to make that work.

There is one distinction to get out of the way. Despite San Diego’s housing woes, there is still some naturally affordable housing that low-income San Diegans can afford to rent or own without outside help or government aid. Examples include units in older apartment complexes or single-room occupancy hotels that have become increasingly rare in San Diego.

There are fewer and fewer of these options these days.

For that reason, housing advocates and politicians are increasingly rallying for more government-supported affordable housing.

These are housing options where the rent or the cost of the home itself – or both – is subsidized to lessen the financial burden on the person or family living there.

Construction of these units can be supported by federal and state tax incentives, the city’s inclusionary housing fund and an array of other government-backed programs.

Low-income families can also receive federally funded housing vouchers to help cover their rent.

Affordable housing projects and low-income housing assistance typically target people making up to 80 percent of the area median income – up to $85,600 for a family of four.

Most families and individuals receiving this aid in the city make far less.

The Housing Commission reports that 81 percent of the the more than 15,400 households in the city with federal Section 8 housing vouchers have incomes at or below 30 percent of the city’s median income. For a family of four, that would amount to annual income at or below $32,100.

Individuals and families who rely on vouchers rent their homes, but low-income San Diegans also have a few options to buy affordable homes or condos.

The Housing Commission’s so-called affordable for-sale housing program offers low- and middle-income residents who have not previously owned a home the opportunity to buy a condo or townhome below market value at one of a handful of projects in the city. The commission also has other programs to help low and middle-income families buy their first homes.

San Diego Habitat for Humanity builds and sells affordable homes too.

But the vast majority of affordable units are rentals.

Sometimes housing vouchers, which cover a portion of a low-income family’s rent, are assigned to specific housing projects with affordable rents.

Some of these projects solely serve low-income families, seniors or individuals. Others provide what’s known as permanent supportive housing, which come with an array of on-site services and amenities for formerly homeless people who are particularly vulnerable.

Families with vouchers also often seek out options in apartment complexes that aren’t solely for low-income people.

In all cases, families with vouchers commit to pay 30 percent of their income in rent. Then they search for units that match up with the requirements of their vouchers. If they choose a unit that exceeds the payment amount associated with their voucher and ZIP code of choice, they’ll have to cover the difference.

Getting a voucher isn’t easy. The Housing Commission reports the average wait time for one is about a decade.

Even when someone gets a voucher, it’s far from a golden ticket. There are a limited number of properties where low-income San Diegans can use their vouchers, often leading them to spend weeks and even months seeking a place to live.

City Council President Georgette Gómez last year successfully pushed a new city ordinance to bar landlords from discriminating against voucher-holders to try to help address the dearth of options.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders have also pushed reforms to try to encourage developers to build more affordable housing where those vouchers could be used.

Housing vouchers and affordable housing opportunities aren’t necessarily handed out indefinitely and can come with strings attached for tenants who are dubbed able to work.

Most voucher-holders don’t fit the latter category.

Housing Commission spokesman Scott Marshall said 60 percent of the city’s voucher-holders are elderly, disabled or full-time students.

In the city, if one or multiple family members are considered eligible to work per the Housing Commission’s Path to Success initiative, voucher-holders must pay at least $300 a month in rent. These families are encouraged to try to increase their income, potentially lessening the amount of assistance they require. The Housing Commission offers free programs to help families accomplish this.

If, at some point, the family no longer qualifies for rental assistance, the family would cover their full rent themselves, though they could remain eligible for aid for six months if their income decreases, Marshall said.

The rules associated with increases in incomes can vary by specific affordable housing projects or units, though. They often come down to requirements tied to programs that developers used to finance construction.

Some allow families to remain in their units if they pay a higher rent.

Sometimes families must prepare to move on. That’s the case for projects or units funded by the city’s inclusionary housing and density bonus programs. Both programs require property owners to issue 180-day move-out notices to tenants found to be making more than the income levels owners have committed to serve during annual checks on tenants’ incomes, Marshall said.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Affordable Housing
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Government

SANDAG Is Still on the Losing End of Risky 2005 Financial Deal

County Assessors Are Wary of Proposed Prop. 13 Overhaul

Sacramento Report: Waldron Unveils SANDAG Bill – Too Late for This Year

What to Read Next
Government

What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless

Lisa Halverstadt
News

San Diego Explained: Another SRO Closes Down for Good

Adriana Heldiz
Opinion

Parking Reform Is a Necessary Step Toward San Diego's Housing and Environmental Goals

Brendan Dentino and Maya Rosas
News

Not All Developer Fees Go Directly to Affordable Housing

Megan Wood

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
SDPD Lowered Testing Standards to Help Clear Rape Kit Backlog, Analysts Say
A Brief History of Pure Water’s Pure Drama
An Asylum-Seeker Scored a Rare Win Under ‘Remain in Mexico.’ So Why Wasn't She Released?
Politics Report: Fletcher Staying Out of 53rd
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!