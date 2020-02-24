 Hueso, Senate Republicans Introduce Competing Military Pay Bills

Government

Government

Hueso, Senate Republicans Introduce Competing Military Pay Bills

Since San Diego is home to a sizable military population, its lawmakers often focus on efforts to help service members and veterans. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that multiple San Diego lawmakers ended up proposing virtually the same idea in separate bills.
Sara Libby
State Sen. Ben Hueso / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the Feb. 21 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

Since San Diego is home to a sizable military population, its lawmakers often focus on efforts to help service members and veterans. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that multiple San Diego lawmakers ended up proposing virtually the same idea in separate bills.

Both SB 1007 by San Diego Sen. Ben Hueso, a Democrat, and SB 1071 by Republican Sens. Scott Wilk and Pat Bates and Democratic Sen. Bob Archuleta, would exempt military retirement pay from state income taxes.

Hueso’s bill would exempt all retirement pay beginning Jan. 1, 2021, while the other bill would phase out the income tax in phases: For the first year, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, 50 percent of the pay would be exempt, for the second and third years, 75 percent would be exempt and in the fourth year and beyond 100 percent of military retirement pay would be exempt.

Ronald Ongtoaboc, a spokesman for Bates, said the phased-in approach “would cost the state less tax revenue as opposed to an all-at-once exemption.”

He said the measure was crafted that way to avoid the fate of a similar bill that stalled in the Assembly Appropriations Committee last year. The two measures introduced this bill “an opportunity for bipartisan cooperation on the issue in the Senate in the weeks ahead,” Ongtoaboc said.

“This occurs often in the Legislature,” said Erin Hickey, a spokeswoman for Hueso. “It’s early on in the process so we have some time to work on this.”

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Tags:

Ben Hueso Bob Archuleta Pat Bates SB 1007 SB 1071 Scott Wilk
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Government

Lawmakers Walk a Fine Line Reacting to Newsom’s State of the State

Sacramento Report: New Bills Roll in Before Deadline

What You Need to Know About the Only State Measure on Your Ballot

What to Read Next
Politics

How Gloria, Jones and Hueso Are Balancing Campaigning and Legislating

Bella Ross
Politics

Major Groups, Political Figures Have Steered Clear of County D1 Race

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Sacramento Report: Before Vote on Lending Practices, Hueso Had His Own Payday

Sara Libby and Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Sacramento Report: Brace Yourself for Another Round of Vaccine Fights

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Trending Stories
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
Ash Street Building Scandal Spills Into the Mayor’s Race
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!