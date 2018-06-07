Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government

In Closed Session, Faulconer Blocked Decision on SANDAG’s New Leader

Board members representing small cities have discussed withholding a quorum so the board can’t make any decisions, if it keeps using its newfound authority that gives more weight to larger cities. A vote on Friday could put that resolve to the test.
Andrew Keatts
SANDAG board of directors

A meeting of the SANDAG board of directors / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer led a move to block the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors’ attempt to hire a new executive director last month.

In a May 11 closed session meeting, agency staff told SANDAG’s board their top choice to fill the position – Josh Brown, executive director at the Puget Sound Regional Council – had withdrawn from consideration, according to four sources familiar with the situation. Voice of San Diego has granted the sources anonymity because they are legally barred from discussing what happens in closed session.

A majority of the board then voted to offer the job to Kim Kawada, SANDAG’s chief deputy executive director, who has led the agency since longtime director Gary Gallegos’s resignation last year amid a scandal over the agency’s existing sales tax program, and a new tax it put on the 2016 ballot. Kawada had been closely involved in the agency’s response to the scandal.

But after the board voted to give Kawada the job, Faulconer and other board members effectively vetoed the decision.

Faulconer called for a weighted vote, which allows a minority of board members, who together represent a majority of the county population, to overrule the rest of the board. It was the first use of the authority since it was created by a state law passed last year in response to the scandal.

Enough cities joined Faulconer in blocking the decision to hire Kawada and forced the agency re-open its search for a new executive director.

Because the vote happened in closed session, it has not been publicly disclosed.

But the action casts new light on a tense SANDAG board meeting two weeks later, when the board used the authority publicly for the first time.

The private, weighted vote Faulconer engineered occurred the same day the board voted to ask state regulators to lower the number of homes the county would be expected to build in the coming years.

Board members representing more than half of the county voted against that decision, but without explanation did not invoke a weighted vote to block the decision. That perplexed us. We were unsure why they would not take advantage of that option. But now we know that, later that day, they instead used the authority in closed session.

Then, two weeks later, board members requested a new hearing to reconsider the housing decision. Led by the city of San Diego, they used the weighted vote for the first time in public to get their wish.

Mayors from National City, San Marcos, Escondido and El Cajon decried the heavy-handed process, and San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond stormed out of the hearing, declaring that he wouldn’t participate in the vote.

We now know that was the second time in as many board meetings that representatives from a collection of big and small cities together representing more than half of the population opted to overrule the rest of the board.

In a statement, SANDAG board chair and Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott said candidates for the agency’s executive director position deserve privacy and confidentiality, and that the agency will protect that privacy until it announces a final selection.

“It is unfair to the candidates and unprofessional for anyone who participated in those meetings to reveal the discussions or any actions that did or did not occur,” Sinnott wrote.

A Faulconer spokesman said the mayor cannot comment on any closed-session items or discussions.

But the tension over the cities’ use of their newfound authority could increase soon.

The rescheduled discussion of the housing item is set for Friday. Unless some representatives have changed their position in the last two weeks, the board would again need to invoke a weighted vote to overturn the previous decision.

Increasingly concerned board members in the minority have weighed striking back. They’re discussing withholding a quorum from the board – in one way or another, refusing to be present for a vote so that there aren’t enough members to hold an official meeting.

On that, Faulconer was willing to comment.

“The weighted vote on housing included representatives from cities of all sizes in favor, including Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Oceanside, San Diego and Solana Beach,” he said in a statement. “The SANDAG board has a history of working in collaboration for the advancement of the entire region and should continue to do so, particularly in addressing the region’s housing crisis.”

Tags:

Kevin Faulconer SANDAG
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: State Candidates Flock to the Border

Much of San Diego's Recycling Goes to China and Now China Doesn't Want It

Grand Jury Questions Sheriff Watchdog Group’s Decision to Dismiss 22 Death Investigations

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: SANDAG's Wild Weighted Vote

Kinsee Morlan
Politics Report

Politics Report: Big Cities Remembered They Run SANDAG Now

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Opinion

It's Long Past Time for SANDAG to Start Prioritizing Transit

Jack Shu
Land Use

About 5 Percent of San Diego Homes Are Off Limits as Housing

Lisa Halverstadt

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
San Diegans Spoke Decisively With DA Vote
Veers to the Left and Right Didn't Go Over Well for Chavez and Gaspar
Opinion
San Diego's Housing Crisis Does Not Affect Everyone Equally
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe