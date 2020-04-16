 It’s Official: MTS Won’t Pursue Transit Tax in 2020 - Voice of San Diego

Government

Government

It’s Official: MTS Won’t Pursue Transit Tax in 2020

The Metropolitan Transit System’s Board of directors formally decided Thursday not to continue building a measure for the 2020 ballot that would increase sales taxes to expand transit in urban San Diego.
Andrew Keatts
The trolley passes through Lemon Grove. / Photo by Dustin Michelson

The Metropolitan Transit System’s Board of directors formally decided Thursday not to continue building a measure for the 2020 ballot that would increase sales taxes to expand transit in urban San Diego.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confront the obvious fate of Elevate for the 2020 election cycle,” MTS Chairman Nathan Fletcher said. “The unfortunate reality of the global pandemic that we face right now is that our focus as elected officials, as leaders, as an agency really is for the foreseeable future, how do we respond to the public health challenges in front of us, how do we ensure the essential service of transit is provided in the most appropriate way, and how do we focus on the rebuilding effort that is going to have to happen as we come out of this.”

MTS had been conducting outreach meetings, public polling and focus groups to craft a ballot measure that would win support from two-thirds of voters in its service area. The agency forecast that it could bring in over $10 billion over 40 years from the measure, and put together a spending plan that would have increased bus services and added new routes and added a trolley connection to the airport, among other projects.

San Diego lawmakers put in considerable work in Sacramento to set the table for a ballot measure, too. After a SANDAG-led transportation tax failed in 2016 – leading to a scandal that changed the course of the agency – Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez passed a law that made it possible for MTS to levy taxes in the first place. Assemblyman Todd Gloria last year passed a law that let MTS limit how much of its service area would be subject to the tax and be able to vote on it, increasing its chances of passage by putting it only before voters in the most transit-friendly areas.

That’s all on hold for now.

“While the day will come that we ask the public to make an investment in transit… that day is not going to come in 2020,” Fletcher said.

San Diego Council President Georgette Gómez spearheaded the measure when she was MTS’s board chair. She too said the time is no longer right.

“It’s hard, but it’s the right thing to do,” she said of shelving the proposal.

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

coronavirus
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Government

Weber Floats Summer School Options

Coronavirus Air Pollution Plunge Could Guide San Diego Climate Plans

Airport Says the Coronavirus Could Have ‘Six Times the Impact of Sept. 11’

What to Read Next
Government

City Wants to Acquire Distressed Hotels to Permanently House Homeless San Diegans

Andrew Keatts
Education

As UCSD’s Offerings Continue Online, So Is Its Grad Student Strike

Bella Ross
Government

This Local Agency Sounded the Coronavirus Alarm Early

Ashly McGlone
Opinion

It's Time for a More Nuanced Approach to Park Closures

Tim Briggs

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Morning Report: San Diego Is Flattening the Curve
Coronavirus Air Pollution Plunge Could Guide San Diego Climate Plans
Police Are Still Citing the Homeless, Despite CDC and Council Guidance
San Diego’s Coronavirus Testing Is Stagnant
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
Morning Report: The Other Coming Crisis 
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!