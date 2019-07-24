 Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government

Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases

For much of the past year and a half, San Diego’s federal courts have buckled under the weight of a surge in prosecutions of immigrants accused of entering the country illegally. Thanks to a Wednesday ruling, it all might have been for nothing.
Maya Srikrishnan
Immigration protest
Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in front of the federal court building in downtown San Diego. / Photo by Andrew Dyer

For much of the past year and a half, San Diego’s federal courts have buckled under the weight of a surge in prosecutions of immigrants accused of entering the country illegally – a crush that led to delays in transporting immigrants to and from court, outbursts from frustrated judges, cases abruptly being dropped and the deprivation of some defendants’ rights. Thanks to a Wednesday ruling, it all might have been for nothing.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of Oracio Corrales-Vazquez, who was found guilty of illegal entry in San Diego, a misdemeanor, last June, and paved the way for far more convicted under similar circumstances to have their convictions tossed. The ruling deals a massive blow to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to immigration.

The ruling will not only impact roughly 400 other illegal entry cases in the Southern District of California who appealed on the same grounds as Corrales, it will give those who did not not seek an appeal to have those convictions vacated, which would undo the vast majority of the illegal entry convictions secured by the U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego.

The panel of judges basically determined that prosecutors had improperly charged Corrales with a crime he hadn’t actually committed.

The decision to criminally prosecute virtually every person caught entering the country illegally became the federal government’s justification for separating families last summer. Parents were being prosecuted for a crime and thus, the government reasoned, their children could not accompany them during the process. The surge in misdemeanor prosecutions caused chaos and infinite problems in San Diego’s federal courts.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the resulting problems, as we reported in 2018:

Juveniles have accidentally been charged with crimes in adult court. People ordered released have languished in custody. Problems with witness testimony and other mistakes have been discovered in real time, leading prosecutors to drop cases mid-hearing. Agencies that detain and transport migrants being charged with misdemeanors have struggled to accommodate the influx of people, resulting in allegations of substandard conditions, delays transporting people to court – leading to more dropped cases – and other issues.

Corrales, a Mexican citizen, was found by Border Patrol agents in bushes roughly 20 miles east of the Tecate, Mexico, Port of Entry, according to the initial complaint against him.

Corrales effectively argued in his appeal that the government had charged him the wrong way.

The criminal statute at issue has multiple components that allow for people to be charged with illegal entry in a number of scenarios. One is that a person enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than those designated by immigration officers. Another is that they elude examination or inspection by immigration officers. A third is that they enter or attempt to enter the United States by willfully misleading an immigration officer or concealing information from them.

Since zero tolerance began in April 2018, federal prosecutors in San Diego mostly charged people who they said eluded examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Corrales’ attorneys argued that Corrales couldn’t be charged with that crime because eluding examination or examination could only occur at “places and times designated for examination or inspection by immigration officers,” like a port of entry. He did not enter the United States through a port of entry.

The 9th Circuit agreed.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the ruling. But during arguments before the 9th Circuit, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Holley said there were two reasons the office chose to utilize the component of the law in question. One was that prosecutors felt that things that people like Corrales had done to enter the U.S. — jumping over the border fence or sneaking in — did, in fact, constitute eluding inspection because the person evaded officials by avoiding a port of entry.

The second reason was a more practical one, Holley said. Regardless of which component of the illegal entry statute they used to prosecute immigrants, they felt the Federal Defenders of San Diego — the group that brought Corrales’ appeal and which handles a large portion of pro-bono federal criminal defense cases in the Southern District of California — would challenge the convictions.

The Federal Defenders, Holley said, “to their credit are very creative in coming up with ways to challenge these statutes.”

Basically, San Diego prosecutors argued, they’d be challenged no matter what they did. On that point, it appears they were right.

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: Three High-Profile Bills Meet Very Different Fates

Audit Reveals Major Lack of Planning on Multimillion-Dollar 'Smart Meter' Project

‘Purge it’: Encinitas Official Describes Culture of Deleting Emails

What to Read Next
Government

SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers

Andrew Keatts
Government

New Deportation Rules Spark Fears Over Abuses of Power

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Sacramento Report: Police Shooting Case Highlights What AB 392 Would Change

Sara Libby
Politics

Transit Opponents Fail to Force SANDAG to Reverse Course

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
County Proposes $12 Million Loan to Embattled Sweetwater
Charter School Case Exposes Big Loopholes in How the State Funds Schools
Politics Report: Troubles Are No Trouble for School Board Incumbent
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!