 Sacramento Report: Atkins Promises Housing Production Bill Following SB 50 Defeat - Voice of San Diego

Government

Government

Sacramento Report: Atkins Promises Housing Production Bill Following SB 50 Defeat

SB 50 is done. Sen. Toni Atkins has promised something will take its place.
Sara Libby
Sen. Scott Weiner speaks at Politifest 2019. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

One after the other, as senators publicly wrung their hands over SB 50, the bill to dramatically increase dense housing near transit, they all said a version of this: We can still get a different housing bill done on the same timeline that isn’t this one.

And now that’s the plan.

The bill had more support than opposition, but it couldn’t clear the required vote threshold. With the deadline for its survival now lapsed, Sen. Scott Wiener’s effort has failed for a third year. It was a failure for Wiener, and for state Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, who’d made moves earlier this month to ease its passage but couldn’t ensure its fate in the chamber she leads. Once the bill was dead, she vowed that something else would take its place.

“So here’s the thing: we need a housing production bill. We need a housing production bill that includes consensus solutions so we can help solve our housing affordability crisis,” Atkins said in a statement. “Despite the work Senator Wiener and SB 50’s advocates have made, the debate and the vote today showed this particular vehicle isn’t it. The opponents of SB 50 have real concerns, but have offered no substantive alternative with the same kind of scope of SB 50.  Things have to change. We need to reset the conversation. So I am making the commitment to you today that in the coming weeks I will be meeting with stakeholders on all sides to find a way forward on a housing production bill that can pass both houses and get the governor’s signature.”

I asked Atkins’ office whether she is considering writing such a bill herself. Her office did not respond. Wiener announced on Twitter that he’d already introduced two placeholder housing bills. CalMatters has a good initial take on what alternate housing production bills could look like.

The deadline to introduce new bills is Feb. 21.

“California’s housing affordability crisis demands our state pass a historic housing production bill. I applaud Senate pro Tempore Atkins for vowing to continue this fight and working to pass a major housing production bill by year’s end,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

San Diego’s four senators broke along party lines in their votes on the bill. Atkins and Sen. Ben Hueso voted for it. Hueso made a fascinating case for the bill based on his experience in San Diego’s southern neighborhoods. It’s worth reading:

The community I live in, southeast San Diego, had a community plan that was updated in 1987, and in response to high crime rates, the leaders of the city at that time decided to downzone. A lot of residential zoning that allowed six units, was downzoned to two units. Now talk about moving the goalposts during the competition. Here are individuals who paid a premium for residentially zoned land that allowed six units, and it was downzoned to two units. That’s like taking money out of people’s pockets. And what it really resulted in is a lot of people not tearing down units where they had four units already, because they could only rebuild two units. … And so we’ve had units in my district that have never been replaced, they can’t be replaced – it doesn’t make financial sense to replace. And so we have a lot of dilapidated units that people don’t want to reinvest in, because they can’t rebuild. The reason I’m raising this as an issue is because you probably had that same experience in your community. Because what happened in those years in the entire state of California since then, there’s been a lot of downzoning that’s occurred since then. If you consider that in 1987, the population of California was 28 million people. Today we have 40 million people. And in that period, we’ve seen a lot of downzoning take place. If you know math, it’s a very simple issue. It’s an issue of supply and demand. And if we lowered the ability to provide that supply, we only have demand increasing and no ability to supply that demand. So this bill, I agree this bill doesn’t solve the problem. It doesn’t get to the primary issue. But it’s going to help. Is it going to destroy residential zoning as some people claim? No. Does it go as far as some people fear it might? Absolutely not. But will it make a difference? Absolutely yes, it will. And I think talk is cheap. As long as I’ve been here we’ve been talking about this issue. We’ve made some gains. We have funded some affordable housing. But as far as really addressing the supply issue, we have not done that. As our governor comes in promising to build several million units, I don’t know how we’re going to do that. This will give us some ability to deliver on that promise, with more funding and support for cities to do that. But the political will that exists at the local level is not enough to deal with the supply issue, so I ask for your support on this measure.

Republican Sens. Pat Bates and Brian Jones both expressed concerns about overriding local control, citing their experiences in local government.

“I appreciate the intentions and ambition of Sen. Wiener to try to solve the problem, but I really think that rather than a statewide effort he ought to focus his attention on the nine counties in the Bay Area – the epitome of the state’s housing crisis,” said Jones in a statement touting his rejection of the bill.  “When I was on the (Santee) Council we worked with our residents, and through an extensive process we generally came up with reasonable, consensus-based decisions. SB 50 has the potential to destroy that local process.”

San Diego Unified Task Force Wants District to Endorse Mandated Reporter Bill

After Voice of San Diego spent two years reporting on how school districts handle (or don’t) sexual misconduct cases, San Diego Unified launched a task force to recommend strategies and protocols to better address the issue. Those recommendations dropped this week, and among them is an item urging the district to endorse a state bill, AB 1929, written by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio.

That bill is tied to an earlier law passed by Rubio in 2015, SB 478, which allowed for up to 10 counties to create pilot programs allowing for internet-based reporting of child abuse and neglect. Existing law requires mandated reporters of suspected abuse to report concerns via telephone.

So far, only Los Angeles County has created such a pilot program. The initial bill required the pilot program to wrap by 2021. AB 1929 would remove that deadline.

A fact sheet created by Rubio’s office says the L.A. system has been a success: “The CARES online reporting system has exceeded expectations. In 2019, over 5,900 online reports to CARES were submitted (primarily by school personnel) – in comparison to 1,838 online reports in 2018 – a 322% increase.”

Endorsing AB 1929 could mean that San Diego Unified is interested in creating its own pilot program, and removing the sunset date from the original bill could allow it to do so.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which is separately investigating how to better address misconduct cases in schools, recently launched its own online reporting tool where students, parents and others can report abuse.

Why There’s a State Bill on San Ysidro Pedicabs

Much of the debate over SB 50 has centered on whether the state should impose mandates for communities that have their own unique needs and idiosyncrasies. But sometimes state government works the other way, too: Lawmakers propose state bills aimed at addressing hyperlocal problems.

In a story this week, Maya Srikrishnan explained that Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduced a bill aimed at clarifying state law to allow electric-assist pedicabs because local officials in San Diego continue to insist that state law prevents them from changing local ordinances allowing the vehicles. State officials have said that’s not true. Now Gonzalez is writing a bill just to make that clear to them.

“This has been a hyper-local issue in my district,” Gonzalez told Srikrishnan. “It’s taken up so much of my time for what it is, but I’m using up one of my bills because I have now been hearing for years that it is an issue. Everyone appears to say, you don’t need a bill for this, but this way, if we specifically make it allowable under state law, we can get down to whether or not it will continue to be prohibited by the city.”

Golden State News

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Tags:

SB 50
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Government

California’s Most Housing-Averse City Has a Pro-Housing Mayor

There's No Water Under the Bridge in the Feud That Won't End

The Pedicab Industry Wants to Get Back on Its Feet in San Ysidro

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: What's Next for SB 50

Sara Libby
News

North County Report: YIMBYs in North County Actually Exist

Jesse Marx
News

VOSD Podcast: San Diego YIMBYs Prefer an Imperfect Housing Bill to a Dead One

Nate John
Opinion

An Open Letter to Sen. Toni Atkins on SB 50

Maya Rosas

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Trending Stories
There's No Water Under the Bridge in the Feud That Won't End
Mayor's Video Endorsement of Issa Was Old, But Support Stands After Nasty Ad
Sacramento Report: There's No Shortage of Anti-AB 5 Bills and Candidates
City Attorney, Activists Take Smart Streetlight Debate to the Streets
Southeastern San Diego Offers the Most Obvious Proof That Vision 2020 Hasn't Delivered
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!