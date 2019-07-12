UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government

Sacramento Report: Three High-Profile Bills Meet Very Different Fates

It was a big week for perhaps the three most high-profile bills written by San Diego lawmakers this session, and each of the measures has a different fate ahead of it. One is essentially a done deal, one is tenuous with the details still coming together and one is suddenly on hold for the year.
Sara Libby
(From left) Assemblywomen Shirley Weber, Lorena Gonzalez and Tasha Boerner Horvath / Photos by California State Assembly, Adriana Heldiz and Jamie Scott Lytle

It was a big week for perhaps the three most high-profile bills written by San Diego lawmakers this session, and each of the measures has a different fate ahead of it. One is essentially a done deal, one is tenuous with the details still coming together and one is suddenly on hold for the year.

AB 392

This was at one point the most contentious bill of the session. But ever since Assemblywoman Shirley Weber struck a deal with law enforcement groups over the terms of her bill to limit police use of deadly force, the bill has almost been a non-issue, and this week it easily passed off the Senate floor. It faces a final sign-off by the Assembly before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

AB 5

Now that AB 392’s fate is all but sealed, AB 5 is in the running for the most controversial piece of legislation (it’s essentially a three-way tie between this measure, the bill to limit medical vaccine exemptions and SB 330, a measure to spur more housing production).

The bill seeks to limit the instances in which employers can classify workers as independent contractors and would codify and expand a state Supreme Court decision – Dynamex Operations West Inc. v. Superior Court – that laid out a three-part test on worker classification. The measure passed the Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee this week.

AB 5 is also different from AB 392 in the sense that the details are still being worked out in real time.

It also includes a new provision essentially exempting freelance writers and journalists, so long as they provide 25 or fewer pieces to a single publication in a year, set their own rates and hours and are paid a rate at least twice the minimum wage.

The latest bill analysis (written before the freelance journalist exemption was included) is lengthy but thoughtful, illuminating and worth a read when it comes to understanding this incredibly complex issue. It notes that the bill “faces a herculean task: cutting through 30 years of deferred statutory leadership, codifying a case that is concrete only in the abstract, and identifying and addressing the areas where the Dynamex test inappropriately fades in the margins.”

And it notes that AB 5 doesn’t do a perfect job of clarifying who exactly fits the test laid out by the Supreme Court:

Beyond the list of specified occupations, the bill in print before the Committee does not have a general guideline for when a company’s “usual course of business” is unclear or prone to misinterpretation. To put it differently, the Court in Dynamex talks of “traditional” independent contractors, gives a partial list, and then talks of “others”. Who are the others? How will we know them when we see them?

It now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

AB 1731

In a surprise move, Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath put her bill that would have sharply limited short-term vacation rentals in San Diego County on ice for the year. Though the bill passed the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee this week, Boerner Horvath unexpectedly made the bill a two-year bill, ending its progression for the year.

The legislation seeks to forbid vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO from listing San Diego County vacation rentals that fall into both residential and state coastal zones on their sites for more than 30 days a year unless a full-time resident is on site.

“I was elected to create sound public policy, not score quick political wins. That is why I made the decision today to hold the bill and take more time to work on it through the next year,” Boerner Horvath wrote in a statement. “Our state is in a housing crisis, not a short-term vacation rental crisis, and I remain committed to looking for ways to preserve our existing housing, use what we have more efficiently, and grow where we can.”

The vacation rental issue won’t die with the shelving of the legislation, though. This week, San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who is running for mayor, sent out an email to supporters with the subject line “Airbnb is responsible for higher rents and home prices.”

Golden State News

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Government

The State Cited San Diego Water Officials for Water Treatment Failure

What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless

State Lawmakers Approve Data Privacy Audit

What to Read Next
Government

Audit Reveals Major Lack of Planning on Multimillion-Dollar 'Smart Meter' Project

Ry Rivard
Government

‘Purge it’: Encinitas Official Describes Culture of Deleting Emails

Jesse Marx
Government

‘San Diego Grand Central’ Took a Step Forward But Is Far From a Done Deal

Andrew Keatts
Government

Local Water Providers Have Racked Up Dozens of Violations

Ry Rivard

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Trending Stories
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
Mental Health Patients Are Pouring Into Local Emergency Rooms
Teacher Accused of Molesting Elementary Student Was Allowed to Quietly Retire
What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos
Jackie Robinson YMCA Vacancy Sparks Soul-Searching in Southeastern San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!