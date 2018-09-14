Sacramento Report: What San Diego’s Rail-Connected Future Holds

Stay up to Date
Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)
How lawmakers lobby Gov. Jerry Brown on the bills he hasn’t signed yet, the DA has charged a woman who accused an Assembly candidate of improper behavior with making false statements and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.
This week, CalTrans released its 2018 rail plan, a document that outlines the state’s goals over the next 20 years to get more people riding trains, and to improve the safety and efficiency of those trains.
It envisions passenger rail travel increasing “more than tenfold” by 2040.
Goals in the plan involving San Diego include:
Now that the Legislature is done passing bills for the year, everything comes down to Gov. Jerry Brown.
There are a few different ways lawmakers make their cases to the governor on bills he’s yet to decide on. One way is to make a public plea. That’s what Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez did this week with an op-ed in the Sacramento Bee making the case for a bill to expand loan options for low-income families.
“We call on Gov. Brown to sign AB 237 into law now. It’s time to expand access to larger loans that help borrowers succeed at repayment. And in doing so, California can create a national model for ‘conscientious credit,’” Gonzalez and two others write in the op-ed.
For others, though, lobbying the governor happens long before a bill is even finalized. I asked Assemblyman Todd Gloria whether he has any strategies for making pitches to Brown on his bills. Here’s what he said:
“There’s no secret formula on how to advocate for your bills. I’ve only had one bill vetoed so far, but given I’m the newest member of the delegation, I’m sure my colleagues could teach me a few things. One thing I’ve stressed to my team is to engage with the governor’s office early and often.
My staff sits down with the governor’s office in June and July – while there is still time to amend our bills – to solicit their feedback. And when we get that feedback, we usually take it. Many of the bills we’ve gotten signed have the governor’s fingerprints all over them, and I think that’s a good thing. While we always use the traditional tools in the toolbox (op-eds, meetings, press conferences and grassroots lobbying to name a few), at the end of the day, the governor is his own man. He is the most experienced governor our state has ever had, and as a result, he is very hands-on. Even with the most lopsided votes, the long list of supporters, and the most powerful editorials, these tools are not enough to overcome the governor’s first-hand experience. I really like his governing style and wish we had more time serving together.”
Gov. Jerry Brown signed these measures from San Diego lawmakers into law.
The San Diego County district attorney has charged a woman who accused former Assembly candidate Phil Graham of forcibly kissing her just before the June primary with making false statements, The Coast News reported this week.
Graham, a Republican, did not advance to the November runoff; instead two Democrats are vying to replace outgoing Republican Assemblyman Rocky Chavez.
The woman accused Graham of forcibly kissing her at an Encinitas bar. “But variations in her story to different media outlets and a series of restraining orders filed against Burgan in the past that accused her of filing false reports raised doubts about the veracity of her claims,” The Coast News reports.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.