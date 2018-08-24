Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government State Government

Sacramento Report: With Anderson Incident, Board of Equalization Race Just Got Even Weirder

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein’s challenger has the support of many big-name Dems – but two San Diego lawmakers are holding out. Plus: Gov. Jerry Brown signs a new batch of bills, why Assemblyman Todd Gloria has a plan to create a homeless shelter 20 years from now and more.
Sara Libby

State Sen. Joel Anderson / Photo courtesy of Joel Anderson

Republican state Sen. Joel Anderson’s recent altercation with a female lobbyist is certainly not good news for his bid for the state Board of Equalization, but Anderson’s opponent in that race has his own troubling history.

Democratic leaders want nothing to do with Mike Schaefer, a former San Diego city councilman who was indicted – and later acquitted – as part of a Yellow Cab bribery scandal in 1970. The following decade, the Los Angeles Times called him “one of California’s most notorious slumlords.” More recently, he was disbarred in Nevada and hit with a restraining order by the brother from “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Schaefer’s now representing the Democratic Party in an election that spans all of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties and part of San Bernardino County.

He credited his second-place finish in the June primary to a well-written candidate statement and a disinterested public.

“I don’t think anybody knows or cares about the Board of Equalization,” he said.

He estimated that he’s sent about 80 letters to Democratic donors in recent weeks and got no responses.

Jesse Marx

Gloria Bill Paves Way for Homeless Shelter … in 2038

E-Z 8 Motel

Assemblyman Todd Gloria is pushing a bill that could allow the city to convert what’s now the E-Z 8 Motel in Old Town into a homeless shelter in 20 years. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Assemblyman Todd Gloria is pushing a bill to provide more shelter for homeless San Diegans – in 20 years.

Gloria’s AB 3061 paves the way for the city to lease the EZ-8 Motel in Old Town from Caltrans for $1 a month and convert it into a homeless shelter when the state agency’s lease with the hotel is up in 2038.

That wasn’t the initial game plan.

Gloria introduced the bill earlier this year after homeless-serving nonprofit Father Joe’s Villages sought help securing a lease with Caltrans, which owns the property. The nonprofit envisioned immediately taking over the motel’s lease and opening a 127-unit permanent housing facility for formerly homeless people. The nonprofit thought it might need legislative action to make it happen. Father Joe’s later scrapped that plan after it learned another state law could allow Caltrans to later take back the property, making a permanent housing project infeasible.

Nick Serrano, a spokesman for Gloria, said the assemblyman decided to stick with the bill and worked with the city to ensure it could take on the property come 2038 when the current lease expires.

“Ultimately, our objective is to (and has been) about providing resources and infrastructure to help deal with homelessness at the local level and this bill does that,” Serrano wrote in an email.

Greg Block, a spokesman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer, said city officials expect to lease the property and contract with a provider.

All bills must pass through the Legislature by Aug. 31.

Lisa Halverstadt

Maienschein Has a Race on His Hands

State and local Democrats are quietly investing in the 77th Assembly District this summer. They’re convinced that changing demographics and President Donald Trump’s dominance over the GOP make Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein vulnerable.

Seemingly every big-name liberal has offered an endorsement, including Sens Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. But some of Gover’s would-be colleagues from San Diego have held out, including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Atkins and Maienschein served together on the San Diego City Council and she’s been reluctant to oppose him, Democratic operatives say, because he occasionally comes through on key pieces of legislation – like last year’s SB 2, a measure Atkins wrote to help fund more affordable housing construction.

Earlier this week, San Diego County Democratic Party Vice Chair Melinda Vasquez, who challenged Maienschein in 2016, told me that she struggled to raise money because of an unwillingness among state leaders to challenge Maienschein. She remembered being told that “Brian was a good Republican” and “we don’t want to upset him.”

“He’s able to show up for you on a couple of occasions, but you could get somebody who shows up for you all the time. Which one do you want?” Vasquez said.

Atkins’ campaign consultants did not return multiple requests for comment.

Jesse Marx

Now Playing: Billz 2 Lawz

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a new batch of bills into law this week, including:

  • AB 2015 by Maienschein enhances civil penalties against child sex purchasers and traffickers
  • AB 2062 by Maienschein requires Caltrans to include California native wildflowers (with priority to flowers that help rebuild pollinator populations) and climate-appropriate vegetation in planting projects when appropriate.
  • AB 2550 by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber prevents male prison guards from patting down female inmates and entering spaces where they might be undressed.
  • AB 2357 by Assemblyman Randy Voepel requires the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide written notification to a person who is required to pass a written driver’s license examination in order to renew their driver’s license.

The Bills Brown’s Considering

These are among the many bills that got final approval by the Legislature this week and are now awaiting a decision by Gov. Jerry Brown.

  • AB 479 by Gonzalez clarifies the methodology by which doctors evaluate impairments that result from breast cancer for the purposes of determining permanent disability.
  • AB 2103 by Gloria would require training for concealed carry licenses to be no less than eight hours.
  • AB 3080 by Gonzalez, one of the most closely watched bills this session, would prohibit employers from making new employees sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment.

Golden State News

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: The State Is Still Cleaning Up the County Election Reform Mess

ICE Is Turning to Border Patrol to Detain Migrants, Raising Alarms

The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh

What to Read Next
Land Use

Problems at This Lincoln Park Strip Mall Keep Getting Worse Despite City Intervention

Kinsee Morlan
Government

Faulconer’s Homelessness Record Marked by Reluctance, Struggles and a Few Successes

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Democrats Are Quietly Gunning for Brian Maienschein

Jesse Marx
Government

California National Guard Troops Have Helped Border Patrol Arrest Immigrants

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)

Trending Stories
Environment Report: Doomsday for Colorado River Approaches
California National Guard Troops Have Helped Border Patrol Arrest Immigrants
Faulconer’s Homelessness Record Marked by Reluctance, Struggles and a Few Successes
Opinion
Rent Control Harms the People It's Intended to Help
A Small Pot of School Funds Is Regularly Mismanaged and Sometimes Abused
Environment Report: Doomsday for Colorado River Approaches
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh
An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!