San Diego Explained: The Next Showdown Over Vaccine Exemptions

Stay up to Date
Read about the latest decisions at the state Capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail how a new state bill would change vaccine exemptions.
In the past few years years, a surge in the number of children receiving medical exemptions to vaccine requirements have spurred concerns that families are putting their children and those around them at risk of contracting serious diseases.
Voice of San Diego recently reported that one local doctor has written nearly one-third of all medical exemptions for the entire San Diego Unified School District. That report got the attention of some of the state’s top lawmakers.
Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician who wrote the 2015 state law that ended personal belief vaccine exemptions for public schoolchildren, announced earlier this week a new effort to crack down on medical exemptions.
His bill would shift the responsibility for doling out medical vaccine exemptions from individual doctors to the California Department of Public Health. San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has signed on as a co-author of the bill.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through the details of how the state would regulate medical exemptions is the bill is approved.
What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.