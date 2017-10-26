San Diego Explained: The SANDAG Power Shift

Get News Delivered Daily
The latest decisions at the state capitol and how they impact your life (Fridays)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean describe how the new state law will shake things up at SANDAG.
There’s a new order at the San Diego Association of Governments.
Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed AB 805, a bill to revamp SANDAG, a countywide agency that collects tax revenue to build major regional transportation projects.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher introduced AB 805 after a recent scandal revealed by Voice of San Diego’s reporting.
One of the changes to the agency’s voting structure is expected to make SANDAG’s board more liberal, making it more likely that it will approve union-friendly construction deals, or commit more to transit-focused projects instead of expanding highways.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean describe how the new state law will shake things up at SANDAG.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.