Government San Diego Explained: The SANDAG Power Shift

Government

San Diego Explained: The SANDAG Power Shift

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean describe how the new state law will shake things up at SANDAG.
Adriana Heldiz
0
SANDAG board members attend a meeting. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

There’s a new order at the San Diego Association of Governments.

Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed AB 805, a bill to revamp SANDAG, a countywide agency that collects tax revenue to build major regional transportation projects.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher introduced AB 805 after a recent scandal revealed by Voice of San Diego’s reporting.

One of the changes to the agency’s voting structure is expected to make SANDAG’s board more liberal, making it more likely that it will approve union-friendly construction deals, or commit more to transit-focused projects instead of expanding highways.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

