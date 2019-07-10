UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government

‘San Diego Grand Central’ Took a Step Forward But Is Far From a Done Deal

What Mayor Kevin Faulconer and company announced Wednesday is a non-binding commitment to consider including the idea for a regional transit hub in the Navy’s call for private bids to redevelop its property.
Andrew Keatts
The NAVWAR property / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

San Diego is a small but important step closer to building a massive transit hub with an airport connection at the site of the World War II-era SPAWAR facility in Old Town.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, the U.S. Navy and representatives from the airport and regional transit agencies gathered Wednesday to announce that they’ve reached a deal that would potentially lead the way to the ambitious “San Diego Grand Central” vision that Faulconer and Hasan Ikhrata, SANDAG’s director, outlined earlier this year.

But everyone chose their words carefully at the press conference, reiterating that the major project is still far from a sure thing.

Here’s the deal.

Late last year, the Navy issued a request for ideas for how it could redevelop the property that’s long been home to SPAWAR, the Navy’s cyberwarfare arm that was recently renamed “NAVWAR.” Any proposal would include building NAVWAR new facilities.

SANDAG submitted the idea outlined by Ikhrata and Faulconer as one of those ideas. It calls for combining 70 acres of the NAVWAR site with the Old Town transit station for a new regional transportation hub that could include 10,000 housing units and 10 million square feet of new office space.

What Faulconer and company announced Wednesday is a non-binding commitment to consider including the Grand Central idea in the Navy’s call for private bids.

The Navy and SANDAG have now signed an agreement – with no binding commitments from either side – that will explore including the Grand Central concept in a request for proposals that the Navy will issue to private developers. SANDAG, as part of the agreement, agreed that it will not submit its own bid as part of that process. The agreement also clears the way for the Navy and SANDAG to begin working together on any environmental planning or studies necessary to include the idea in the Navy’s call for private bids.

“SANDAG is not a bidder, will never propose on this. It excludes them. It’s the Navy’s right to decide if we will include a Grand Central Station in the project, and if we do include it in the solicitation, whether we accept a proposal that includes development of a Grand Central Station,” said Capt. Mark Edelson, the Southwest commanding officer for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. “The Navy is moving forward with the redevelopment, and what this gives us is a framework to draw out what a Grand Central Station is, and how to incorporate it in what the Navy will put on the street. When we release a proposal, it’ll include the Navy’s needs in it, and possibly SANDAG’s needs in it.”

The soft deal comes a week after the Airport Authority announced that it reached an agreement with its airlines to provide up to $500 million to improve transportation access to the airport. That could eventually include the airport connection to Grand Central station.

Faulconer, Ikhrata and everyone else at the meeting were careful not to indicate that their vision was a done deal. After the meeting, Ikhrata said an optimistic timeframe going forward would be two years to strike a final agreement for a private developer to come in and build a new dense urban area including a transit hub that could be the biggest in the state, and maybe 10 years for someone to take a train from the area to the airport. He emphasized that would require nothing going wrong in the meantime.

“Frankly this step is needed, to move the environmental work forward, and to talk to our partners at the Navy to freely talk about the potential for including 10,000 to 15,000 housing units, for putting 10 to 15 million square feet of office space, for building the transit hub, and it is frankly an important step for people in San Diego to believe this is possible,” Ikhrata said. “The interest from the biggest private investment firms in the world, has been here talking about this. The biggest, the ones who do LAX and Laguardia. I expect them to be coming very fast and saying, ‘Yes, we will do this.’”

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

NAVWAR San Diego Grand Central SPAWAR
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Government

Contractors See Pure Water Case as a Test for Big Projects Across the Region

Sacramento Report: Before Vote on Lending Practices, Hueso Had His Own Payday

State Treasurer, San Diego Developers Talk Housing Tax Credits

What to Read Next
Government

Local Water Providers Have Racked Up Dozens of Violations

Ry Rivard
Government

The State Cited San Diego Water Officials for Water Treatment Failure

Ry Rivard
Government

What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

State Lawmakers Approve Data Privacy Audit

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
Mental Health Patients Are Pouring Into Local Emergency Rooms
The Surprising World of Local Twitch and YouTube Streamers
What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos
Jackie Robinson YMCA Vacancy Sparks Soul-Searching in Southeastern San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!